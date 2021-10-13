English Danish

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

13 October 2021

Company announcement no. 15/2021





The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 50 million Senior Non-Preferred







Referring to company announcement no. 14/2021 dated 4 October 2021, it is announced that as part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 50 million Senior Non-Preferred.

The bonds have a maturity of five years with a possibility to call after four years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a fixed coupon rate of 1.859% in the first four years, and thereafter a floating rate. The bonds are issued with ISIN no. DK0030494778.





Senior Non-Preferred is an instrument that is designed to meet the MREL requirement which will be further phased in over the coming years.





Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.









Best regards

The BANK of Greenland

