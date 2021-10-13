EssilorLuxottica : EssilorLuxottica celebrates 2021 World Sight Day with new awareness campaign on poor vision among children

English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica celebrates 2021 World Sight Day with new awareness campaign on poor vision among children

Charenton-le-Pont, France (October 13, 2021) – On the occasion of the 21st anniversary of World Sight Day, taking place tomorrow October 14th, EssilorLuxottica is rolling out its first campaign as a combined company to raise awareness about poor vision among children. The Company has collaborated with renowned Australian artist and illustrator Karan Singh to create bold, colorful and eye-catching visuals to highlight and reinforce the importance of eye health.

With 170 years of expertise in vision care, EssilorLuxottica has taken on the responsibility of leading the fight against poor vision and its consequences on individuals and society at large. Millions of children around the world still lack access to vision care, which jeopardizes their future by reducing their ability to learn, be safe and fulfill their potential. As an example, with half of the world’s population expected to be myopic by 2050, EssilorLuxottica believes the mobilization of all industry players is needed to raise awareness among parents and children, the first crucial step to fighting this epidemic.

To this end, the Group’s first common World Sight Day campaign aims to draw parents’ attention on the importance of regular eye exams early, and throughout their children’s lives, to help them thrive and achieve their dreams for the future. Pivotal to EssilorLuxottica’s campaign is the www.putvisionfirst.com website, which offers visitors the possibility to learn more on the importance of good vision for children’s health and future, as well as to take action through an accessible online vision-screening test.

In parallel, the Group’s Optical Retail brands, including LensCrafters in North America, Salmoiraghi & Viganò in Italy and OPSM in Australia, will participate in this mobilization by running a dedicated consumer campaign featuring works from the same artist.

“By collaborating with renowned artist Karan Singh for this impactful campaign, EssilorLuxottica reaffirms its commitment to bringing good vision to everyone and helping people see more, be more and live life to its fullest. As a global leader, we have the responsibility to do the heavy lifting in building a brighter future for future generations. This starts with raising global awareness about the importance of regular vision screenings and concrete initiatives to improve access to vision solutions. With these creative campaigns, we are taking another step forward to enable the adults of tomorrow to pursue their dreams without being limited by poor vision,” commented Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

Karan Singh added: “I have been deeply inspired by EssilorLuxottica’s powerful ‘Put Their Vision First’ call-to-action and, through my art, I have tried to deliver a similarly strong message about vision care. In everything I do there is a playful interpretation of minimalism, particularly focusing on depth and dimension through pattern and repetition. Art with purpose is what I believe in and that is why I am delighted to have contributed to these powerful campaigns.”

EssilorLuxottica’s philanthropic partners, including the Essilor Vision Foundation , Vision For Life and OneSight , are also deploying a range of local initiatives to ease access to screening and raise awareness on poor vision internationally. The Essilor Vision Foundation rolls out a number of initiatives in France, China, the United States, Latin America, and India: from providing vision screenings and eyeglasses at no cost to children in need, to organizing fundraising campaigns and dedicated classroom events in local schools, like the Kids Vision Fest in the US or an educational 3D book distribution to pupils in China. Alongside the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindless (IAPB), OneSight will promote the organization’s campaign engaging over 1 million people to have their vision tested. As such, IAPB will contribute to 25,000 check-ups in South Africa and the United States.

EssilorLuxottica’s initiatives on World Sight Day are part of the Group’s comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility roadmap, in which the elimination of uncorrected poor vision by 2050 represents a key ambition. For more details, please visit: https://www.essilorluxottica.com/sustainability/eyes-on- world-sight .

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters and since 1st July (via a majority interest) - GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com .

About the Artist – Karan Singh

Karan Singh is an artist living in Melbourne, Australia. His distinct work is a contemporary and playful combination of op-art and mid-century graphic design. Through restricted yet vibrant colour palettes and hypnotising pattern, he explores and exploits our perception of depth and movement. His art lives in an eclectic variety of mediums, including prints, animation, video, augmented reality, puzzles, sculpture and clothing. Over his professional career he has lived in a number of cities including Tokyo, New York, Amsterdam, Malmö, Sydney and Melbourne; where he has worked with the likes of Apple, Louis Vuitton, The Academy Awards, The New York Times and NASA.

