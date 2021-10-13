F2 Strategy Hires Banking and WealthTech Leader Andrea Bornstein-Bayer as Chief Operations Officer

Santa Cruz, CA, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F2 Strategy, a WealthTech management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Andrea Bornstein-Bayer as chief operations officer. A sought-after consultant in the WealthTech and banking sectors for over 25 years, Bornstein-Bayer is F2 Strategy’s first C-Suite hire and will lead operations to support the firm’s experienced WealthTech experts in implementing high-tech, research-based solutions for RIA, wealth, bank/trust and family office firms.

In her role as COO, Bornstein-Bayer will lead all internal systems, consulting operations, and oversight of the management team through the development of tools and processes that will help optimize and automate the firm’s efficiency, team cohesion, firm performance, and client wellbeing. She will also lead ongoing recruitment efforts as F2 Strategy expands to meet the industry’s growing need for firms to improve their technical capabilities in order to stay commercially relevant and deliver exceptional client and advisor experiences.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrea to the F2 Team,” said Doug Fritz, co-founder and CEO. “Our primary difference in the management consulting market is the deep experience of our fast-growing team. We bring unique and valuable perspectives that move our clients forward quickly while lowering the risk of failure – Andrea is another example of this. She is the gold standard for WealthTech excellence and we can't wait for our team, and our clients’ teams, to reap the benefits of her talent.”

As a sought-after WealthTech strategy consultant, Bornstein-Bayer has led technology and executive teams at some of the world’s leading financial institutions – including First Republic Bank and Wells Fargo – through the strategy and implementation of advisor- and client-centric technology platforms. She has designed and implemented wealth management technology products for companies such as NorthStar Systems and a private venture, and started her career in WealthTech helping launch pioneering data and analytics solutions at Advent and Wilshire. In addition to her seasoned experience as a technology expert, Bornstein-Bayer has worked as a private wealth advisor for Merrill Lynch and MyCFO.

“When you’re introduced to F2, the first thing that you notice is the people,” said Bornstein-Bayer. “Each member of the team, from the co-founders to our most recent new hires, is passionate about what they do and excited at the prospect of helping our clients reach their full potential. The future is bright for F2 and I am excited to show the industry what we have in store.”

The addition of Bornstein-Bayer as COO comes in the midst of significant company-wide growth. Through the recent innovation of F2 Strategy’s proprietary all-in-one platform, Outsourced CTO (“OCTO”) – a flexible and fully customizable technology implementation solution that provides C-level oversight and management for small- to mid-sized firms – the firm recently announced they have doubled their client base to include 53 firms and more than tripled their team of WealthTech experts over the last 12 months. After recently opening their first physical office location in New York City, F2 Strategy has 20 total team members and is actively growing.

“Not only is Andrea our first C-Suite hire since launching F2 Strategy, she is also a testament to the brilliant talent pool of women in WealthTech today,” said Liz Fritz, co-founder and chief commercial officer. “With Andrea’s leadership, our goal is to build teams and processes that enable us to further extend our reach to attract top talent, build a wellness-forward company culture, and streamline our processes to efficiently scale our services to serve more tech-focused clients. We welcome Andrea and are excited for this next chapter.”

More information about F2’s team and core services can be found at www.f2strategy.com. For media inquiries, contact media@f2strategy.com.

About F2 Strategy

F2 Strategy, creator of Outsourced CTO (OCTO), is a WealthTech management consulting firm helping complex RIA, wealth, bank/trust and family office firms improve their technical capabilities to build exceptional client and advisor experiences. Led by former executives of a wide range of top-rated wealth firms and family offices, F2 Strategy combines their results-driven management strategy with industry-leading, proprietary research to create customized high-tech solutions.

A diverse, creative, and people-centric company, F2 Strategy believes the right technology has the power to support, elevate, and empower us all to reach the highest level of fulfillment. F2 Strategy was founded in 2016 in San Francisco, currently has 20 full-time employees, and works with firms representing $1.6 trillion in AUM.

