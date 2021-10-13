Carahsoft Expands Partnership with Qualtrics in Canada to help Governments Provide Better Experiences for Their Communities

PROVO, Utah and RESTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category. The partnership combines Carahsoft’s expertise in providing technology solutions to public sector organizations in Canada with Qualtrics market-leading technology to make it easier for governments at all levels to listen, understand and act on feedback from employees and constituents to improve everyday experiences in their communities.



As the Delta variant continues to increase COVID-19 cases in Canada, governments, businesses, and education institutions are seeking to lead with empathy and understanding as they set forth policies that keep their organizations safe. The partnership between Carahsoft and Qualtrics enables leaders to use technology to gain experience data—the thoughts, sentiment and emotions of employees and constituents—to provide better services for their community.

The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is used by over 13,500 organizations worldwide, including 750+ government institutions globally. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Qualtrics has worked with hundreds of organizations to reach 100M+ citizens across 25,000 COVID programs that span screening, appointment scheduling, testing, QR scans, and vaccination status management. Most recently, Qualtrics launched Qualtrics Vaccination & Testing Manager , which enables employees to upload images of their vaccination status, recent COVID-19 test results, or proof of exemption, in order to comply with related policies.

“Throughout the pandemic, organizations have turned to Qualtrics to help navigate the complexities brought on by COVID-19,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Expanding our partnership with Qualtrics will allow governments across Canada to access market-leading technology that helps build community trust and put people at the center of public services.”

“Providing good experiences for constituents and employees is key to creating trust in any community,” said Qualtrics Global Head of Public Sector Chelsie Bright. “After many years of successful partnership with Carahsoft, we are excited to leverage their expertise and relationship to expand the power of XM in Canada’s public sector.”

Qualtrics solutions are available to partners who have contract/consortium access. For more information, contact the Qualtrics team at Carahsoft at (703)-673-3570 or Qualtrics@Carahsoft.com ; or visit the dedicated Qualtrics microsite .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



