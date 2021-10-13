Executive Networks acquires Future Workplace, a global leader in learning and research to better support members as they navigate the future of work

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Networks (EN) is pleased to announce that on September 30, 2021, they successfully acquired globally recognized, Future Workplace (FWP), a learning, research, and membership network firm that helps HR leaders expand their skills, stay ahead of trends, navigate challenges, and manage the future workplace as they benefit from their peer network.



As part of the acquisition, Executive Networks will add Future Workplace to its robust global HR community of peer networks as they help Global 1000 HR leaders facilitate trusted, meaningful, and innovative peer conversations that deliver accelerated and relevant insights and solutions. The pandemic expedited major shifts in the way companies work and because of this, organizations and people learned to work differently. Future Workplace will complement the overall EN member network portfolio with its focus on future work requirements.

Founded 10 years ago by best-selling author and thought leader, Jeanne Meister, Future Workplace will empower EN with critical research and training capabilities in addition to the Future Workplace Network. Jeanne Meister has joined EN’s senior leadership team alongside EN founder and CEO, Mike Dulworth and EN Executive Chairman, Bob Danna who both spearheaded this acquisition.

“Throughout 2020 and into this year, via our Back2Better Initiative, we’ve been listening to the challenges of our members. Large global companies are putting a lot of thought and effort into the future of work, including the well-being (what we like to call flourishing) of their employees,” stated Mike Dulworth. “With this acquisition of Future Workplace, we are excited to significantly enhance our ability to guide and support our members through the very uncertain path ahead, putting best-in-class peer connections, credible research and learning in their hands. This is a powerful opportunity for us all.”

“I could not be more enthusiastic about bringing our members together at such a critical point in history and such an important juncture for companies everywhere as they encounter workplace transformation,” said Jeanne Meister, whose company has won more than four awards for its industry leading courses in Future Workplace Academy. "I am confident that through this merger we be able to develop many new offerings and deploy critical support for companies when they need it most.”

“Our global growth is reaching new heights and our impact for our members is compounding with this exciting new announcement,” stated EN Executive Chairman Bob Danna. “We are thrilled to make this merger a reality. Our members across all our networks are dealing with challenges driven by the global pandemic and accelerated evolution of the nature of work, the workforce, and the workplace. FWP adds a new breadth and depth to the insights we will provide to our members.”

Current EN members will enjoy immediate benefits of the merger and all FWP members will be welcomed to the global network family of EN and be able to access programs such as the Thinkers50 thought-leader series, Back2Better research collaborations, and other member exclusive programs.

About Future Workplace

Future Workplace is a leading global HR research and membership firm focused on educating HR leaders on “what’s next” in working and learning. Through research, peer networks, and online courses via the award-winning Future Workplace Academy, the recipient of four Brandon Hall awards for excellence, Future Workplace provides continuing professional development opportunities for global HR, learning, and talent professionals. To learn more, visit www.futureworkplace.com and futureworkplace.com/academy.

About Executive Networks

Global 1000 Human Resources Leaders trust Executive Networks to facilitate safe, meaningful, and innovative peer conversations that deliver accelerated, relevant insights and solutions. Heads of Human Resources and their teams will find networks that apply directly to their role and support their company’s strategy and growth plans. Leaders who are looking for authentic peer connections and the assurance of confidentiality while adding value for their organization through sharing industry-agnostic insights appreciate the support and research Executive Networks can provide. To learn more, visit www.ExecutiveNetworks.com.

