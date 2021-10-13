West’s Daylight Property Drilling Intercepts 18.60 g/t Gold Over 2.0 Metres and 6.55 g/t Gold Over 2.66 Metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce it has now received assay results from the initial eight diamond drill holes on the Great Western Zone (“GWZ”) of its 100% owned Daylight Property.



The drilling intersected strong quartz-pyrite stockwork and veinlet zones within bleached and silicified plagioclase porprhyry and underlying well foliated, pyritic intermediate volcanics. These units comprise the Jurassic Silver King intrusive and the Jurassic Elise Formation volcanic units, which are well known to locally host broad zones of gold and copper mineralization, along with narrower high grade intecepts.

Significant GWZ drill hole gold assay results in grams per tonne (“g/t”) are listed in the following table along with the hole numbers, UTM coordinates and assay interval depths and core lengths.

HOLE EASTING NORTHING FROM (m) TO (m) WIDTH* (m) GOLD (g/t) DL21-01 477527 5476102 46.84 49.50 2.66 6.55 including 46.84 47.40 0.56 12.60 including 49.00 49.50 0.50 19.14 DL21-02 477527 5476102 7.40 33.30 25.90 0.30 including 31.30 33.30 2.00 1.39 DL21-03 477466 5476174 DL21-04 477466 5476174 78.57 97.20 18.63 0.80 including 95.20 97.20 2.00 3.69 DL21-05 477534 5475984 46.30 78.30 32.00 1.00 including 68.30 78.30 10.00 5.49 including 68.30 70.30 2.00 18.60 DL21-06 477534 5475984 45.00 60.78 15.78 0.30 DL21-07 477593 5476049 124.10 161.50 37.40 0.52 including 140.10 146.10 6.00 1.00 DL21-08 477656 5476127 2.10 54.27 52.17 0.57 including 20.67 30.41 9.74 1.22 including 22.08 23.38 1.30 3.11

*Note: Widths reported are drill core intercepts. Additional drilling and modelling will be required to interpret true width intervals.

All holes were drilled toward azimuth 045o, with dips of -50o, except for hole DL21-02 and DL21-05 which were vertical holes and hole DL21-06 which had an azimuth of 090o. Hole 3 was the farthest north hole, drilled 100 metres to the north of hole DL21-01, lying outside of the strong alteration zone. This hole did not hit significant gold mineralization.

Drill holes DL21-01 and DL21-05 returned assay results grading from trace to 19.14 g/t Au over 0.50 metres in DL21-01 and 18.60 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in hole DL21-05. All drill holes with the exception

of DL21-03 returned several, often contiguous elevated gold samples ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 g/t Au. Fact: drill hole DL21-01 averaged 0.25 g/t Au over its entire 100.37 metre depth; hole DL21-05 averaged 0.23 g/t Au over its entire 318.72 metre depth; and hole DL21-08 averaged 0.32 g/t Au over its entire 146.5 metre depth.

The current diamond drill program has expanded the GWZ along strike from previous drilling in 2017, which also returned several high grade gold drill intercepts (BC ARIS Report #37536), including:

DL17005 - 63.7 g/t Au over 0.9 metres, 20.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres, 11.6 g/t Au over 0.79 metres and 10.3 g/t Au over 0.6 metres. These gold intervals occur within a 36 metre wide zone which averages 1.06 g/t Au.

DL17007 - 21.2 g/t Au over 0.48 metres, 7.36 g/t Au over 0.5 metres, 9.0 g/t Au over 0.5 metres. These gold intervals occur within a 71.22 metre section averaging 1.09 g/t Au.

The GWZ is located 900 metres west of the Gold Mountain Zone on West Mining’s Kena Gold-Copper Property. These zones have nearly identical geochemical and geophysical (magnetic and chargeability) signatures, and may be part of the same mineralizing system. A recent resource estimate (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena Project, Bird, 2021, filed on SEDAR) shows an indicated resource containing 561,900 ounces gold and an inferred resource containing 2,773,100 ounces gold, within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

Data compilation and computer 3D modelling will combine the current 2021 and 2017 drilling data, along with that from the Kena Gold-Copper Property in order to more fully understand the significance and potential economic importance of these large gold mineralized zones.

Assay results are pending for 6 diamond drill holes completed on the Starlight Trend of the Daylight Property, located 600 metres southwest of the GWZ. Drilling is now underway on the Kena Copper Zone on Daylight’s adjacent Kena Property, with 4 of a planned 12 drill holes now completed.

Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining Corp. stated, “We are very excited with these first diamond drill hole results on our Kena Project’s Daylight Property. Our drill program is continuing to seek and expand known zones of mineralization, upgrade existing resources, defining new discoveries and testing new targets. The team has done a great job identifying and expanding the trends but our work has only just started. We will continue to prove that this is a first class project and grow what is already an excellent gold resource base.”

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

West’s QA/QC procedures include one each of blank, field duplicate and standard inserted into the sample stream for every 20 drill core samples. Core samples are split, bagged, zip-tied and trucked to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. (“BV Labs”) in Burnaby, British Columbia for analyses. The field inserted standards (certified reference materials) and blanks were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia.

Samples are analyzed at BV Labs facilities for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and 48 additional elements were analyzed using a multi-acid digestion with an ICP-ES finish.

BV Labs are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures. In the laboratory, blanks (analytical and method), duplicates and standard reference materials are internally inserted in the sequences of client samples. Using these inserted quality control samples each analytical batch and complete job is rigorously reviewed and validated by BV Labs prior to release.

The QA/QC results confirm analytical accuracy and precision.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing prospective advanced exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 8,000 hectare Kena Project located in southeastern British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent (Bird, 2021) NI 43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred, in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO nick@westminingcorp.com

