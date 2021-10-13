Allworth Financial Announces New Partnership with California’s DeBoer

Folsom, California, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allworth Financial, the 4th fastest growing RIA in America1, has partnered with DeBoer Financial Group (DFG) of Roseville, California.

Founded in 2003 by Jeffrey DeBoer, DFG is an independent registered investment adviser (RIA) that specializes in providing comprehensive fiduciary retirement planning and client-focused investment management. Since its inception, Northern California-based DFG has grown to over $180 million in assets under management and serves approximately 160 advisory clients. DeBoer’s office in Roseville, a city 20 miles northeast of Sacramento, is located only a few miles from Allworth’s corporate headquarters in Folsom, California.

“Sometimes the best opportunities are right in your own backyard,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson. “We have offices from coast-to-coast but finding a partner in our home market is especially satisfying because it means we will be able to seamlessly serve even more people in a region where the Allworth brand is very well known.”

Said Jeffrey DeBoer: “It was my goal in 2021 to implement a strong succession plan to ensure our clients are always well taken care of. Looking to the future, my staff and I are excited for the opportunity that partnering with Allworth brings, and, of course, this will mean we will soon be able to offer our valued clients even more key financial resources, such as in-house tax planning and preparation.”

“Client-first firms such as DeBoer Financial Group that are well-run, highly-respected, and give back to the community aren’t easy to find,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain. “After getting to know Jeffrey and his team, it became clear to all of us that his team does things the right way, and the loyalty of their 160 client-families is a testament to that fact.”

Allworth Financial, with over $13 billion in AUM, and clients in all 50 states, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. In 2021, the firm was again honored by the National Business Research Institute with its Circle of Excellence award for client satisfaction, ranking it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, award winning Allworth Financial is a full-service independent investment financial advisory firm that specializes in retirement planning, investment advising, tax planning & preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. With over $13 billion in AUM, Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

1 According to Financial Advisor Magazine (https://www.fa-mag.com/news/fa-s-top-10-fastest-growing-rias-57532.html?section=3&page=8)