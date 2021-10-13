FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, adds "The Basketball Whisperer" Drew Hanlen to FlexItPRO™ roster as its first athletic performance specialist

NEW YORK CITY, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt, known for its personalized fitness offerings such as its premium training platform, FlexItPRO™, announces a focus on improving its athletic performance offering. This initiative is being headed by Drew Hanlen, one of the most sought after personal trainers in the NBA, who has worked with Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, and Zack LaVine. Hanlen will be the first PRO coach to offer athletic performance coaching on FlexItPRO™.

Hanlen will help PRO users utilize Virtual Personal Training to sharpen their skills and athleticism on the court. Users can draw on Hanlen's many years of experience to get an in-depth analysis of their game along with drills designed to improve their basketball performance. Hanlen will take advantage of the form correction features and live interactivity only available on the FlexIt platform.

Drew Hanlen is one of the most renowned personal trainers and performance consultants in the basketball industry. He has coached at the professional and collegiate levels, cultivating the talent of players who developed prestigious NBA careers. Hanlen is also a highly sought after public speaker, giving seminars on athletic coaching, game preparation strategy, motivation, and more. His experience and wisdom are available to the general public for the first time through FlexItPRO™.

"FlexItPRO™ is all about connecting people to training and resources they wouldn't otherwise have access to," said FlexIt CEO and Founder Austin Cohen, "Drew is one of the most sought after experts for basketball training, and typically only trains a select group of highly talented prospects. We're very excited to be providing his time and experience like never before and to not only connect users to their physical fitness needs, but also enable them to perfect their technique, mentality, and game with a true PRO."

FlexIt's award winning Virtual Personal Training platform is designed with input from fitness experts and trainers to make it perfectly suited to exercise. Proprietary features such as timers, specialized camera views, and music integration ensure users remain engaged throughout their session. Form correction features like live-drawing and exercise projection allow trainers to pinpoint specific areas that need adjustment and display proper form to ensure users work out safely and efficiently.

"FlexIt Virtual Personal Training has been great for me because it's allowed me to connect with athletes wherever they are, whenever they want to get working," said Hanlen, "The best part of VPT is anyone can do it. It can be people picking up a sport for the first time in their life, or it can be somebody that's an ultra elite athlete."

See how Drew Hanlen is using FlexIt's platform to bring his training expertise Wherever, Whenever®.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: https://flexit.fit/virtualpt/ .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men’s Journal and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt's mission is to empower consumers to experience fitness in a flexible manner that is in accordance with their lifestyles and goals; FlexIt connects consumers with the best fitness options, Wherever, Whenever®. FlexIt offers access to certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands as well as access to thousands of fitness clubs nationwide, while only paying for the time used. FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while creating new business opportunities and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs and trainers. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://flexit.fit/virtualpt/ .

