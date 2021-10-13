Plus One Robotics and Locus Robotics Team Up to Deliver Collaborative, Flexible Robot System for Ecommerce Plus One Robotics and Locus Robotics Team Up to Deliver Collaborative, Flexible Robot System for Ecommerce

Memphis, TN, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus One Robotics, leading vision software makers, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses and distribution centers, announce a collaboration to develop an automated picking solution combining mobile robots and stationary picking arms. The innovative, cross-platform robotic system is designed to boost productivity in ecommerce fulfilment centers.

Consumer expectations for shorter delivery windows and a well-documented warehouse labor shortage, plus an unprecedented surge in demand places the global supply chain under pressure to deliver increased volumes at faster rates.

Plus One and Locus Robotics created the multimodal system in order to further support operators across a range of warehouse tasks performed in ecommerce fulfilment, distribution centers, and parcel operations. With new SKUs entering the mix daily, robot arms equipped with Plus One’s 3D and AI software continuously learn to recognize new package shapes and types. The robot arms successfully load/unload goods onto Locus AMRs. Together, these robot systems are reliable, flexible and offer unparalleled scalability.

“When you bring cutting-edge mobility and fast 3D-guided picking arms together, the end result is a robust system for businesses looking to scale in line with continued e-com growth. Locus has a track record for leading innovation in the AMR space, and we are thrilled to bring these versatile technologies to shared customers,” said Brent Barcey, VP of Business Development, Plus One Robotics.

“Together, Plus One and Locus Robotics technologies are able to give warehouse operators a unique solution that delivers higher fulfilment volumes and lower operations costs to efficiently meet their exploding fulfillment volumes,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “This joint collaboration combines our unique technologies to deliver additional value and use cases to our collective customers.”

Attendees at the AMR and Logistics Conference in Memphis, TN through October 14th can visit the Plus One Robotics booth to view live demos of the two systems.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2 – 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics made the list of Inc. 500, ranking number 428. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About Plus One Robotics, Inc.

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016, with a mission to bring leading-edge 3D and AI vision to industrial robots, enabling hand-eye coordination for material handling in the warehouse. Founded by computer vision and robotics industry veterans, Plus One's novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures fast, reliable, and scalable solutions, with one person able to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One's customers include logistics and ecommerce leaders in the Fortune 100; the company is headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO and The Netherlands. Visit www.plusonerobotics.com for more information.





