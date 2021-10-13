Mitch Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” Platform Celebrates 15 Years of Helping Brands Launch New Products

BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution” has been helping health and wellness brands launch new products in the U.S. for more than a decade.

Created by Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, the “Evolution of Distribution” platform is a turnkey, one-stop-shop that provides all the services brands need to introduce products to American consumers.

“NPI offers sales, support, regulatory compliance, logistics, and marketing expertise and services to companies that have products ready to launch in America,” said Gould, who oversees all aspects of NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “We offer our clients an affordable and effective approach to placing products with major retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart.com.”

Gould used his three decades of retail experience to solve the problems that product manufacturers confronted when rolling out new products.

“Brands, especially international companies, have to deal with sales, marketing, and logistics when selling products in the U.S.,” Gould said.

“Foreign brands have to learn a new sales and business culture, rent office space, hire sales and support staff, and bring in a marketing team,” Gould said. “They also need to understand FDA label requirements and U.S. Customs regulations when importing their products.”

Gould said brands often found these challenges overwhelming and costly.

“We have the expertise to offer all these services in a cost-effective package,” he added.

In addition to NPI, Gould founded InHealth Media to provide health and wellness marketing specialization.

NPI touches all aspects of product launches but recently increased its emphasis on e-commerce retail outlets.

“We knew that retail’s future is online. E-commerce sales consistently increased annually even before the pandemic,” Gould said. “COVID-19, however, pushed more consumers to make purchases online, which is why we increased our efforts on digital strategy.”

Gould said NPI still places a high priority on brick-and-mortar retail outlets.

“NPI is a long-time regular participant at ECRM’s annual events that bring retail buyers and product manufacturers together for private one-on-one meetings,” he said.

“We work regularly with retail buyers from large and small chains throughout the U.S.,” Gould added.

For more information, visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

