NanoVeda Sleep Strips are the Answer to America’s Lack of Sleep

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans are tired.

Ninety-seven percent of Americans say they have at least one of the leading nine risk factors for fatigue, such as working more than 50 hours a week.

Needless to say, workers obviously need a wake-up call.

NanoVeda’s Energy fast-dissolving oral strips provide the spark that they need to stay alert.

Instead of carrying around an energy drink or a cup of espresso, NanoVeda’s Vegan Caffeine Energy are fast-dissolving strips with Methylcobalamin to keep you energized all day.

“Our Energy strips with natural peppermint flavor helps boost alertness and mental acuity without any caffeine crash,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of the Swiss-based NanoVeda.

Mehta said NanoVeda’s Energy strips are easy to take and carry around throughout the day.

“You don’t need water to take our fast-dissolving oral strips. You just put them in your mouth, and the energy melts into your body,” Mehta said.

What separates the oral strips from other products on the market is that NanoVeda combines 1,000 years of Ayurveda alternative medicine with modern Swiss nanotechnology innovation.

NanoVeda products use the patented ThinkSol Technology, an innovative nanotechnology, that converts ingredients into fine nanoparticles, which are rapidly dissolved and absorbed in the body.

In addition to the Energy Strips, NanoVeda has developed the following oral strips that are available on Amazon:

NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which contains curcumin, the most active ingredient in Turmeric.

NanoVeda Ashwagandha Strips, which contains Ashwagandha, an ancient medicinal herb.

NanoVeda Sleep Strips

NanoVeda Iron Strips

NanoVeda Probiotics Strips

Mehta said NanoVeda will soon introduce antacid and biotin strips.

In a fast-moving, 24-hour society, Mehta said NanoVeda expects consumers to find the convenience of his tasty, natural fruit flavor oral strips attractive.

With NanoVeda oral strips, you peel and place the strip on your tongue.

“What could be easier? They fit in your pocket or purse. You don’t need water. And there is no risk of choking on a pill or tablet,” Mehta said. “We call it a smarter way to good health.”

To purchase NanoVeda oral strips, visit Amazon.

