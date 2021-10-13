Toronto Feral Cat Coalition: Feral Cat Awareness Day being celebrated October 15th and 16th

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Feral Cat Coalition is celebrating this year’s Feral Cat Awareness Day with an event at the Feral Cat Recovery Centre to highlight the services Coalition member’s offer to the public to assist with sterilization and care of homeless cats.



Toronto has garnered much attention over the last 10 years for its exemplary model of a community coalition working together with a strategic approach to reduce homeless cat populations and prevent overcrowding in shelters.

Toronto residents concerned about homeless cats in their neighbourhood are empowered with the tools to help improve the lives of these cats with the training and services the Coalition offers including free sterilization and vaccinations.

In celebration of this year’s Feral Cat Awareness Day

Volunteers with Annex Cat Rescue will be doing a mass trapping and community awareness event in a targeted neighbourhood in West Toronto.

Volunteers with Toronto Cat Rescue will be assisting with the pre-op and post-op care for the cats at the Feral Cat Recovery Centre

Staff with Toronto Animal Services will be sterilizing these colony cats on site at the recovery center in their mobile SNYP truck.

The Ontario SPCA will be onsite demonstrating how to build feral cat shelters to keep colony cats warm throughout the winter.

Toronto Street Cats and Toronto Humane Society will be holding a food distribution event for colony caretakers

Community Cats Toronto will talk about key issues with feral cat management and demonstrate trapping

The event will be held at the Feral Cat Recovery Centre, 705 Progress Ave, from 10am-2pm. Site visits will allow the media to see us in action: sterilizing a colony of cats on our mobile spay/neuter truck, touring the Feral Cat Recovery Centre, viewing demonstrations on trapping and shelter building.

This is a great opportunity to see Toronto’s animal welfare organizations working together to save and improve the lives of homeless cats in our city. Our aim is to promote awareness of these services to the public. We would be grateful for media coverage to spread the word.

For more information contact:

Dr. Esther Attard, Director, Toronto Animal Services – eattard@toronto.ca

Dr. Johanna Booth, Veterinarian, Toronto Animal Services – jbooth@toronto.ca 647.462.1791