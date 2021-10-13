Checkable Wellness Launches Multivitamin Collection that Sets New Standard for Women's Health

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkable Wellness, a new, North Dakota based company, is launching its initial supplement collection that empowers women to take charge of their health. This product line supports digestive health, urinary tract balance, hair and skin nourishment, memory improvement and sleep enhancement.



New Checkable Wellness Collection:

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies: help with weight loss management, regulating blood sugar and digestion, detoxing the body, clearing the skin, and more.

Ashwagandha Supplements: made for stress relief, and to support focus improvement and immune health.

Collagen Complex Supplements: help maintain and improve the health of skin, bones, muscles, nails, joints, hair, and more.

Melatonin Gummies: gently lull the body to sleep and dissipate throughout the night so you wake up feeling ready and refreshed without the groggy foggy feeling.

Urinary Tract Balance: designed as a cleanser to help balance the urinary tract while giving you the nutrients you need to promote a healthy bladder.

Checkable Wellness products on Amazon are some of the most popular and fastest growing in the health and wellness category. The Checkable Wellness supplement line is curated to provide customers with the benefits of a healthy mind and body, setting a new standard for women’s health. Our products are lactose free, vegetarian friendly, vegan friendly, non-GMO, have no binders or fillers and are made in the USA.



“I believe that health truly begins at home,” says Checkable Medical Founder and CEO Patty Post. “Our company is hyper focused to consistently offer best in class product through innovation and empathy with the end goal of improving the overall health and happiness of our target consumer’s life.”

To learn about Checkable Wellness products and place an order, visit https://checkablewellness.com .

About Checkable Medical and Checkable Wellness

Checkable Medical, a start-up based out of North Dakota, is developing a first-of-it-kind at-home rapid strep test allowing parents, health plans and employers to deliver healthcare directly to people's homes for easy self-collection and rapid results. The solution uniquely combines at-home diagnostics, digital training, telehealth and e-prescriptions to drive more engagement, closing gaps in care and improved outcomes. As a parent and a patient, Patty Post founded Checkable Medical to help families save time and reduce the cost of care through innovative at-home testing kits. Checkable Medical expanded its product line in 2021 with its Checkable Wellness multivitamins to offer total body support and health. Optimize your health, healthcare begins at home!