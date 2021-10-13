Penfund Announces Second Lien Debt Investment in 24-7 Intouch

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penfund, an independent provider of junior capital to middle market companies in the United States and Canada, announced today that Penfund Capital Fund VI has completed an additional second lien debt investment in 24-7 Intouch Inc. (“24-7 Intouch”). The investment supports 24-7’s acquisition of Goodbay Technologies (“Goodbay”).



Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, 24-7 Intouch is a leading provider of outsourced customer care services primarily to fast-growing digital platform, digital media and e-commerce companies for whom customer experience is paramount. 24-7 Intouch focuses on complex, high touch customer service interactions across multiple modes of interaction, including voice, chat and email. With over 20,000 employees, the company operates 25 contact centers globally.

Richard Bradlow, a partner at Penfund, commented, “We are thrilled to continue to support OTPP’s investment in 24-7 Intouch. The Goodbay acquisition is consistent with the company’s goal to provide a high quality, differentiated customer service experience.”

Adam Breslin, a partner at Penfund, added, “Penfund is excited to continue our support of 24-7 Intouch. The company’s growth and success to date is a compelling demonstration of the strength of the management team, the differentiation of the service offering and the depth of 24-7 Intouch’s customer relationships.”

About 24-7 Intouch Inc.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, 24-7 Intouch is a global digital customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world’s biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics.

Website: www.24-7intouch.com

About Penfund

Penfund is a leading provider of junior capital to middle market companies throughout North America. The firm is owned by its management team and is currently investing its most recently established fund, Penfund Capital Fund VI. Penfund manages funds sourced from pension funds, insurance companies, banks, family offices and high-net-worth individuals located in Canada, the United States, the Middle East and Europe. Penfund has invested more than C$3 billion in over 225 companies since its establishment. Assets under management are approximately C$1.5 billion.

Website: www.penfund.com

