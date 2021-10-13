Benjamin Hill Updates on Interpretation of Geophysical Survey Data Suggesting Presence of Fertile Plutonic Source

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the recently mapped seven-kilometer-long epithermal mineralization trend present on the property is related to a well-defined magnetic anomaly.



The reprocessing of historical geomagnetic survey data has identified a magnetic anomaly that extends 12.5km in length by 4km in width and covers the western portion of the property. Figure 1 illustrates the location of the large magnetic high and plots the location of mineralized structures on the property.

Figure 2 is a regression plot of the magnetic survey. The map illustrates a series of outcropping bimodal dikes mapped on the property that intrude plutonic rocks and to a lesser extent, a sedimentary and siliciclastic sequence. Figure 2 also shows faults and lineaments that BHM geologists interpreted from the regression and from available aerial photography of the property.

Our hypothesis explains that the magnetic anomaly corresponds to a partially exhumed fertile pluton. We suggest the mineralization seen at surface was driven by the heat engine of a buried pluton providing hydrothermal fluids that formed mineralized tabular bodies enriched with Au, Ag, and Cu (i.e. veins and breccias), as well as fluids that caused hydrothermal alteration halos (phyllic, epidote-magnetite and argillic alteration) as seen on the property.

Greg Bronson, President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp states: “The addition of the geomagnetic survey to our knowledge base supports our thinking that the mineralization seen at surface may be related to a mineralized porphyry at depth”.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Cole McClay”, CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com





Figure 1. Residual Magnetic Field Map of the Sonora Gold Property

Figure 1. Residual Magnetic Field Map of the Sonora Gold Property





Figure 2. Regression Plot of Magnetic Survey Data

Figure 2. Regression Plot of Magnetic Survey Data





Forward Looking Statements

