GPS Capital Markets Opens Two Australian Offices

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2021 -- GPS Capital Markets, Inc., a leading Fintech firm offering foreign exchange services, today announced the expansion globally with two new international offices in Australia, Perth and Sydney.



“We see the new office locations as a key step in growing our Australian operations. Over the last five years we have experienced incredible growth throughout the APAC region and we anticipate that ascent to continue,” said Leigh Taylforth, APAC Regional Manager. “We have seen strong acceptance to our treasury management tech stack, especially when combined with our client focused approach to risk management. We are excited to continue growing the GPS Capital brand and relationships in APAC well into the future.”

GPS is pleased to capitalize on its growth in Australia, with the opening of the two new offices, under the leadership of Luke Coleman in Perth and Sam Choucair in Sydney.

“The expansion of GPS with offices in Perth and Sydney is an important step towards realizing our global footprint for all of our FX products and service offerings. These offices not only allow us to efficiently serve our current Australia clientele, they also will provide us the ability to expand and grow our FX services throughout the country,” said Brandon Parke, President and CEO at GPS Capital Markets.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, Inc. provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world's leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

