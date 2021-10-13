LPL-Affiliated Advisors Honored as 2021 ‘Top Wealth Advisor Moms’

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that seven of its affiliated financial advisors have been recognized as a Top Wealth Advisor Mom on a list recently published by Working Mother magazine and SHOOK Research.



Advisors highlighted on this annual list are among 500 of the most successful mothers working in wealth management. They each take care of children 21 years or younger still living in their home, all the while helping families and businesses work toward their financial goals. The ranking assesses each advisor’s best practices and fundamental business components such as their service models, investing process, individual revenue stream, client retention rate and assets under management*.

LPL advisors recognized on the 2021 list are:

Julia Carlson, Financial Freedom Wealth Management Group, Newport, Ore.

Sarah Carlson, Fulcrum Financial Group, Spokane, Wash.

Sandra Cho, Pointwealth Capital Management, Encino, Calif.

Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Newport Beach, Calif.

Winnie Sun, Sun Group Wealth Partners, Irvine, Calif.

Anh Tran, SageMint Wealth, Orange, Calif.

Joan Valenti, Valenti Wealth Management, Farmington, Conn.



“On behalf of the LPL family, I extend our warmest congratulations and utmost admiration to these highly successful working mothers, whose passion for serving their clients continues to drive positive impact in our society,” said Angela Xavier, LPL Financial executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “These women, with their forward-thinking mindset and strong entrepreneurial spirit, are all pivotal to the success of their practices. It is an honor for us to provide them with the support and independence needed to run thriving practices and strengthen their client bases, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. We are proud to call them our partners, and we look forward to their continued success.”

See the full list of 2021 Top Wealth Advisor Moms.



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*SHOOK Research considered women advisors with a child 21 or younger still living at home. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother Media receives compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience; the firm’s research and rankings provide opinions for how to choose the right financial advisor. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial, Working Mother, SHOOK Research and the advisor firms listed are all separate entities.

