Matrix NAC Awarded Multiple Electrical Infrastructure Contracts in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, its subsidiary, Matrix NAC, has been awarded multiple contracts for electrical infrastructure work that, in aggregate, totals approximately $50 million. Among the projects are substation rebuilds, relay upgrades, and fiber installation.



“We are extremely proud to have been selected for these projects, which serve to underscore our premier brand position in the northeastern U.S. and demonstrate the continued trust our clients have in our teams to complete these important infrastructure projects with the highest level of safety and quality,” said Matrix Service Company CEO John R. Hewitt.

In addition to these recent awards, over the past year Matrix NAC has increased its Contractor of Choice (COC) relationships by seven, including those for substation electrical, transmission, and distribution. Some of these recent awards are directly related to our COC agreements and will also support continued growth in our markets.

