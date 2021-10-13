Hunt Management Inc. Named to Milwaukee Business Journal’s List of Largest Residential Property Management Firms

Mequon, WI, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Management Inc., a new addition to the Associa family, was recently ranked second on the Milwaukee Business Journal’s Largest Residential Property Management Firms list.

The Milwaukee Business Journal ranks the size of local property management firms that serve clients in the seven-county Milwaukee area based on the total number of residential units managed. Hunt Management Inc. received a second place ranking, serving more than 100 properties with 7,795 total units in Southeast Wisconsin.

“Hunt Management Inc. is proud to deliver expert management and personalized services to thousands of residents across Wisconsin,” stated Jeffrey Hunt, PCAM®, Hunt Management Inc. president and general manager. “We are grateful to be recognized by the Milwaukee Business Journal. We look forward to celebrating this accomplishment with our team, whose dedication to developing professional and ethical partnerships with our clients is the reason for our success.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

