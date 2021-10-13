Arabella Advisors Releases its First-Ever Impact Report

Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors announced today that it has released its first-ever impact report. Titled “Doing Good Better,” the report focuses on crucial philanthropic efforts the certified B Corporation supported in 2020 and reflects on the growth of the firm and the philanthropic sector over the last five years.

“Arabella is a business with a mission,” said the company’s CEO, Sampriti Ganguli. “We help changemakers turn inspiring ideas into life-changing impact. In 2020, fulfilling that mission became more important than ever.”

Arabella provides administrative services to nonprofits and helps philanthropists on their journeys from idea to impact. For more than 16 years, the firm has enabled foundations, philanthropic families and individuals, corporations, and grant-making nonprofits to use their resources more effectively to address many of the world’s biggest challenges. Nearly all of those challenges were amplified in 2020, as the world raced to deal with the global pandemic, respond the threat of economic collapse, and grapple in new ways with ongoing racial injustice.

Many across the philanthropic sector stepped up to help: Total giving in the United States reached a record $471 billion in 2020, while giving from foundations reached $88 billion and the impact investing market continued to grow to some $2.1 trillion. With needs exploding and and giving expanded, more people than ever looked to Arabella for help. The new report notes that, in 2020 alone, the firm worked with its clients to deploy more than $100 million in direct response to COVID-19. It helped set up 16 response initiatives and execute more than 600 grants to more than 230 different grantees in 43 US states and 30 other countries. Meanwhile, it also worked on an unprecedented number of efforts related to equity and social justice, to defending democracy, to protecting the planet, and more.

“Ultimate credit for the impact achieved through these efforts clearly belongs to our clients and their grantee partners,” Ganguli continued, “and we know that there is so much more for us to do alongside others to shape the world and sector we wish to see. Still, I’m incredibly proud of the part Arabella has played in helping our clients, our communities, and our colleagues respond to the challenges of the pandemic era.”

The newly released report explores that work. It is available for review and download here: Arabella Advisors 2020 Impact Report

About Arabella Advisors

Arabella Advisors provides guidance and support to changemakers pursuing significant social and environmental impact. An award-winning consulting firm and certified B Corporation, Arabella is dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable.