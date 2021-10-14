NORDEN PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH ADMISSION TO TRADING AND OFFICIAL LISTING OF ITS USD 100,000,000 BONDS

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 73 - 14 OCTOBER 2021

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has today published a listing prospectus prepared in connection with the admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S’ regulated market of its USD 100,000,000 senior unsecured bonds.

The bonds were issued on 28 June 2021 and are senior unsecured bonds with a yearly coupon of 3-months LIBOR plus 4.75% with quarterly interest payments and with a duration of three years with 28 June 2024 as final maturity date. The bonds were issued under a frame allowing for additional bonds to be issued up to an aggregate maximum principal amount of USD 150,000,000.

First day of trading of the bonds will be 15 October 2021.

The listing prospectus is attached to this company announcement and is also available on www.norden.com.

The securities offered by Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption under the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

Neither this company announcement nor the prospectus of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S regarding the senior unsecured bonds constitute an offer of or an invitation by or on behalf of, Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, or any other person, to subscribe for or purchase, any bonds.

