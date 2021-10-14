AB “Novaturas” sales director Albert Zinevič joins Top executives’ team

English Lithuanian

Leading tour operator in the Baltic states AB “Novaturas” is expanding its management team. Albert Zinevič, sales director, joins Top executives’ team.

"I am excited that a colleague with such an extensive professional experience in sales joins our experienced management team. It is no coincidence that Albert is joining our group now, as one of our main priorities is developing and strengthening both direct and indirect sales channels. Albert will also focus on establishing and managing travelers' experience”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

"I have discovered myself in the hospitality industry 15 years ago and I appreciate the opportunity to join the team of tourism sectors’ leader in the Baltic States, especially having in mind that tourism and travels are an integral part of my life. My many years of experience in sales and marketing in the hospitality business has instilled in me the drive to successfully achieve financial goals", says Albert Zinevic, “Novaturas” group sales director.

Albert Zinevic has obtained more than 12 years of experience in sales and marketing. For the last 6 years he has been sales and marketing director in UAB “Villon”. A. Zinevič also conducts academic activities at Kazimieras Simonavičius University, giving lectures on hospitality business.

AB “Novaturas” Top executives team consists of 4 members: Audronė Keinytė, CEO, Ieva Galvydienė, CCO, Olga Belova, CMO Albert Zinevič, CSO.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.