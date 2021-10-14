New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2025 - Transmission Pipelines Dominate Global Midstream Project Starts" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176294/?utm_source=GNW





In the midstream sector, the trunk/transmission pipelines segment is expected to witness the start of operations of the highest number of projects globally with 509 during the 2021-2025 period. Liquids storage and gas processing segments follow with 276 and 146 projects, respectively.



Scope

- Global midstream projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

- Global midstream projects cost by type, region, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025

- Global midstream projects capacity additions by type, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025

- Details of major LNG liquefaction, LNG regasification, pipelines, liquid storage, gas processing, and gas storage projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025



Reasons to Buy

- Understand outlook of global midstream projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

- Understand global midstream capacity and cost outlook by key segments during the period 2021-2025

- Keep abreast of key upcoming midstream projects globally during the outlook period

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong midstream projects data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global midstream sector

- Assess your competitor’s planned midstream projects in the region

