Advanced Space Composites Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, Component, Material, Manufacturing Process, Services, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

• Platform: Satellites, Launch Vehicles, and Deep Space Probes and Rovers

• Components: Payloads, Structures, Antenna, Solar Array Panels, Propellant Tanks, Spacecraft Module, Sunshade Door, Thrusters, Thermal Protection, and Others

• Product: Material, Manufacturing Process, and Service



• North America: U.S. and Canada

• Europe: U.K., Germany, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World: Brazil and U.A.E.



Market Growth Drivers



• Growing Satellite Launches and Deep Space Activities

• Rising Usage of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Component



Market Challenges



• High Cost Associated with Development and Designing of Space Components



Market Opportunities



• Advancement in 3D Printing Technology for Space Industry

• Adoption of New Material to Manufacture Space Electronics



Key Companies Profiled



How This Report Can Add Value



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader in understanding the different types of materials used by the companies for various platforms. Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of advanced space composites solutions with respect to components ( payloads, structures, antenna, solar array panels, propellant tanks, spacecraft module, sunshade door, thrusters, thermal protection, and others), platform (satellites, launch vehicles, and deep space probes and rovers), services (repair and maintenance, manufacturing, and design and modeling), manufacturing process (automated fiber placement, compression molding, additive manufacturing).



Key Questions Answered in the Report



• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global advanced space composites market?

• What is the scope for new original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other players to enter the advanced space composites market?

• What are the driving and challenging factors attributing to the growth of the advanced space composites market?

• Which application and end user are expected to be leading the advanced space composites market by 2031?

• What was the market value of the regions in the advanced space composites market in 2020, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What are the R&D initiatives and investment scenarios in the advanced space composites market?

• How is the advanced space composites industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2031?

• What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?



Global Advanced Space Composites Market



The several space programs and advancements in space research have been the primary focus of many developed and developing countries. The space activities provide the country with a broad scope of beneficial applications, including citizen development, mass communication, agriculture, economy, defense, scientific and medical research.



When the Apollo capsule was developed, the composites industry was still in its early stages, and the materials were not yet used widely in the space industry. The Apollo capsule used early composite technology in the form of an ablative heat shield made from Avcoat, an epoxy novolac resin with silica fibers in a fiberglass phenolic honeycomb matrix.



A fiberglass honeycomb was bonded to the primary structure, and the paste-like material was injected into each cell of Apollo’s primary structure individually. Since the development of Apollo, advanced composites have progressed and have played a significant role in space programs with use in launch vehicles, the space shuttle, satellites, space telescopes, and the International Space Station.



Global Advanced Space Composites Industry Overview



Advanced composites offer cost-effectiveness, high strength to weight ratio, multifunctionality, and various properties in terms of thermal insulation and ablation.High modulus carbon fiber reinforced laminates are one of the majorly used composites for many composite spacecraft applications.



In human crew capsules, composite panels are used to provide the thermal protection system (TPS) required for vehicle re-entry.The temperature capability and low thermal expansion offer additional benefits by reducing the amount of TPS material required, which reduces the weight of the vehicle.



Carbon fiber laminates are widely used on satellites and payload support structures.For instance, satellite bus structures are made using aluminum honeycomb sandwich panels with either carbon fiber or aluminum face sheets.



Also, high-modulus, high-thermal conductivity carbon fiber laminates with low moisture absorption resins, typically cyanate ester, are always used for manufacturing optical benches and other spacecraft structures, which must sustain dimensional stability for accuracy. These advanced composites help in maintaining extreme dimensional stability over extreme temperature when the spacecraft is in space. Apart from this, RF reflectors and solar array substrates also use high-modulus carbon fiber laminates in order to achieve stiffness and dimensional stability.



The global advanced space composites market was valued at $845.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2,881.9 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.94%. The major driving factors for the huge revenues generated by the companies are the growing satellite launches and deep space activities, along with the rising usage of commercial off-the-shelf components.



Market Segmentation



Global Advanced Space Composites Market by Components



The commercial end users are continuously working on developing efficient and cost-effective satellites as well as developing reusable launch vehicles.The structure component segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2031.



The factor contributing to this growth is the increased focus of the space companies to develop reusable launch vehicles and small launch vehicles (SLVs).



Global Advanced Space Composites Market by Region



North America is expected to dominate the global advanced space composites market during the forecast period.The factor attributing to the growth of this region is the presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and providing advanced materials for space applications.



Additionally, the continuous technology advancement by key players in the satellite industry is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the region’s companies are in long-term relationships with space agencies and are engaged in programs that will propel the space sector.



Key Market Players



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Brazil

• U.A.E.

