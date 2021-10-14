New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market: Focus on Peptide Type, Product, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176306/?utm_source=GNW



• Product: BT1718, BT5528, Zilucoplan (RA101495), Rusfertide (PTG-300), PN-943

• Peptide Type: Cyclic Peptides, Disulfide-Rich Peptides (DRPs)

• Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S. and Canada

• Europe – U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain

• Asia-Pacific – Japan



Market Growth Drivers



• Enhanced Binding Affinity and Cellular Uptake

• Development of Synthetic Constraining Methods

• Limitations with Conventional Peptides

• Increasing Government and Private Funding



Market Challenges



• Increased Competition from Biologics

• Risk of Immunogenic Effects and Unsatisfactory ADME Properties



Market Opportunities



• Role of Constrained Peptides in Drug Discovery

• Various Application in CNS Disease Studies and Anti-Cancer Therapy



Key Companies Profiled



Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, Bicycle Therapeutics, PLC, Polyphor Limited, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding, Union Chimique Belge S.A. (UCB), Pepscan Therapeutics B.V., Pepticom Ltd., PeptiDream, Inc., CPC Scientific Inc., Creative Peptides, Bio-Synthesis Inc



Market Overview



The global constrained peptide drugs market is anticipated to be valued at $60.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $10,367.2 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 90.37% during the forecast period 2023-2031. The market growth in revenue is largely fueled by the promise of a novel breakthrough constrained peptide pipeline, which is no longer restricted to receptor targets. Advancements in chemical technologies, the therapeutics success of commercialized synthetic peptides in recent years, and the affordable pricing being realized by these biomolecules in a wide range of diseases are some additional factors attributing to the projected growth in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global constrained peptide drugs market comprises several companies established in the past decade.The increase in need of unmet clinical need, cost-effective treatment, innovative route of administration, and numerous biological intervention opportunities can be considered as the key factors driving the global constrained peptide drugs market.



Analysis of the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global constrained peptide drugs market suggest pipeline constrained peptides as priority product in the portfolio.The companies are tapping the opportunity to incessantly evolve constrained peptides as best-in-class treatments for a wide therapeutic spectrum.



In the past four years, key market players in the global constrained peptide drugs market have witnessed nine regulatory and legal activities, nine synergistic activities, 28 clinical developments, two mergers and acquisitions, and 28 funding activities.



