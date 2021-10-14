The Worldwide Arbitrary Waveform Generator Industry is Expected to Reach $624.4 Million by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Channel (Single-Channel, Dual Channel, and Multi-Channel), Technology, Bandwidth and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The arbitrary waveform generator market was valued at US$ 334.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 624.4 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.



Arbitrary waveform generators are classified based on the number of channels, bandwidth range, and technology. Different types of generators may be used for different requirements. The wide availability of generators is attracting a larger customer base. For instance, the multi-channel AWGs provide better synchronization, channel summing, and noise generation capabilities. On the other hand, single-channel AWGs are cost-effective and more user-friendly. Similarly, generators are developed using different technologies such as direct digital synthesis and variable clock AWG, to meet the specific requirements of the user. Majority of the arbitrary waveform manufacturers such as Keysight Technologies, B&K Precision Corporation, and Tektronix Inc., are offering a comprehensive range of products under different segments. The availability of multiple options in the global market and rise in demand from different industries are further driving the arbitrary waveform generator market.



The arbitrary waveform generator market is segmented on the basis of channel, technology, bandwidth, application, and geography. Based on channel, the market is segmented into single-channel, dual-channel, and multi-channel. In 2020, the dual-channel segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of technology, the market is segmented into direct digital synthesis AWG, variable-clock AWG, and combined AWG. In 2020, the direct digital synthesis AWS accounted for the largest share in the market. Based on bandwidth, the arbitrary waveform generator market is segmented into below 1GHz, 1-5 GHz, 5-10 GHz, 10-25 GHz, 25-32 GHz, 32-50 GHz, and above 50 GHz. In 2020, the 1-5 GHz segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into telecommunications, education, healthcare, electronics, and others. Geographically, the global arbitrary waveform generator market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global market.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the containment measures have led to lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. The manufacturing sector have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The electronics industry took a significant hit as the demand for electronic components was lowered from industrial sector and end users. The revenue model for electronics has declined as no mass production was carried in the lockdown period. Post lockdown, the semiconductor and electronics industry started to regain the market share as production facilities restarted the operation by taking social distancing measures. The importance of the telecommunication industry has been highlighted for the communicational purpose, which allowed the industry to evolve with new technologies, such as IoT connectivity. The COVID-19 pandemic created a major impact on the semiconductor and electronics industry in the first half of 2020. On the other side, in the fourth quarter, the rising demand for electronic devices, specifically for health equipment and smartphones, augmented the market growth.



A few major players operating in the global arbitrary waveform generator market are B&K Precision Corporation; BERKELEY NUCLEONICS CORPORATION; KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES; Pico Technology; Rohde & Schwarz; SHF Communication Technologies AG; Tabor Electronics Ltd.; TEKTRONIX, INC.; Teledyne LeCroy; and Texas Instruments Incorporated.



7.5 Multi channel

