Asia-Pacific Private Cellular Networks Growth Opportunities

Private cellular networks can address enterprises’ on-premise connectivity needs by tailoring the network to enable capabilities and use cases that are difficult to achieve with traditional wired or wireless network solutions.Local governments in the Asia-Pacific have implemented initiatives to liberalize the spectrum and standardize private cellular networks for industrial use.



This has resulted in higher competition in the market and increased availability of innovative business models for private cellular network deployments.However, enterprises still lack the experience and expertise required to build, operate, and manage private cellular networks.



Key market participants are strategically building partnerships as ecosystem collaboration is critical to ensure success in this market.

