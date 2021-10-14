Brazil Lubricants Market Outlook to 2025 - Synthetic Oil Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth in Brazil Lubricants Industry and is projected to Grow at CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Findings

The Brazilian government is looking forward to invest ~USD 1.5 trillion in infrastructure projects in the country in the coming years and is rapidly investing in public-private partnership projects. The rising construction & manufacturing activity in the country will become the principal driver for the growth of industrial lubricants in the country.

State owned oil company, Petrobras, is planning to increase its lubricant production capacity by 2022 which would increase its total production capacity to 22,500 m3 per. The company is also planning to add an API group II base oil plant with a capacity of 1,300 m3 per day .

The adoption of online channels for purchasing lubricants is slowly increasing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Castrol Brasil expanded its online presence by partnering wwith Fortbras to establish the brand's presence on the Hipervajero website & marketplaces such as Mercado Livre, Americanas.com & Magazine Luiza.

Rising Adoption of Higher Quality Lubricants: The usage of higher quality lubricants such as synthetic & semi-synthetic lubricants is expected to rise in the country in future. The demand for synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants is particularly expected to rise for passenger cars due to improving technical requirements and changing emission norms.

Automotive Lubricants to Continue Dominance: The growing automotive production sector as well as the rising vehicle ownership in the country is anticipated to ensure higher demand for automotive lubricants in the future. The rise in manufacturing of passenger cars & light commercial vehicles and growth of sectors such as e-commerce and logistics will increase demand for automotive lubricants in the country in the coming years.

Collaborations & Partnerships: The lubricants industry in Brazil is projected to witness lubricant manufacturers collaborating with other companies to take on its peers, for instance, the recent joint venture between Ipiranga and Chevron, to form the brand 'Iconic Lubricants'. Newer entrants in the country such as YPF are expected to partner with OEMs to boost sales. The partnerships with vehicle insurers, spare part shops & independent workshops are also expected to rise in future.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " Brazil Lubricants Market Outlook to 2025- By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Lubricant Type (Automotive & Industrial), By Automotive Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) and By Industrial Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) " observed that Brazil is the largest finished lubricants market in South America and is slowly recovering from the economic crisis. The increasing vehicles in circulation in the country along with rising demand from industrial end-users are driving the growth of the industry. Increasing focus on research & development and marketing activities, new product launches, partnerships & collaborations are expected to drive the industry in the future. The Brazil Lubricants Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% on the basis of sales revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Segments Covered

By Origin of Lubricants (Volume in Kilo Tons & Value in BRL Billion) Mineral Synthetic Semi-Synthetic

By Type of Lubricant (Volume in Kilo Tons) Automotive Industrial



Automotive Lubricants Market

By Type (Volume in Kilo Tons) Passenger Vehicle Motor Oil Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oil Gear Oils Transmission Fluids Hydraulic Oil Greases

By End-Users (Volume in Kilo Tons) Commercial Vehicles Passenger Cars Motor Cycles Marine Aviation

By Distribution Channels (Volume in Kilo Tons) OEM Workshops Supermarkets & Spare Part Shops (including Dealers & Distributors) Unorganized Workshops Online



Industrial Lubricants Market

By Type (Volume in Kilo Tons) Hydraulic Oils Industrial Gear Oils Transformer Oils Turbine Oils Greases Compressor Oils

By End-Users (Volume in Kilo Tons) Construction Engineering Equipment Manufacturing Power Generation Iron & Non-Iron Production Cement Others

By Distribution Channels (Volume in Kilo Tons) Direct Sales Distributor-Lead



Companies Covered

Petrobras Distribuidora SA

Iconic Lubrificantes SA

Cosan Lubrificantes E Especialidades SA

Shell Brasil Petroleo LTDA

Petronas Lubrificantes SA

YPF Brasil Comercio de Derivados De Petroleo LTDA

Castrol Brasil LTDA

Total Brasil Distribuidora LTDA

Key Target Audience

Lubricant Manufacturing Companies

Lubricant Importing Companies

Additive Manufacturing Companies

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Consultancy Companies

Industry Associations

Regulatory Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2014-2019

– 2014-2019 Forecast Period – 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Economic & Geographical Overview of Brazil

Target Addressable Market for Automotive & Industrial Lubricants

Trends and Growth Drivers in the Industry and Challenges Faced

Brazil Lubricants Market Size and Segmentations, 2014 - 2019

Ecosystem and Value Chain of Lubricants Industry in Brazil

Industry SWOT Analysis and Lubricant Production Scenario

Customer Decision Making Parameters

Cross Comparison between Major Players and Company Profiles & Product Portfolios

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2019-2025F

Covid-19 Impact on the Industry & the Way Forward

Analysts' Recommendations

Brazil Lubricants Production Clusters

Brazil Industrial Lubricants Consumption

Brazil Industrial Lubricants Demand

Brazil Passenger Vehicle Engine Oil Consumption

Construction Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil

Engineering Equipment Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil

Manufacturing Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil

Power Generation Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil

Cement Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil

Iron Industry Lubricant Demand Brazil

Petrobras Lubricants Market Share Brazil

Petrobras Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

Ipiranga Lubricants Market Share Brazil

Ipiranga Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

Chevron Lubricants Market Share Brazil

Chevron Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

Iconic Lubricants Market Share Brazil

Iconic Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

Shell Lubricants Market Share Brazil

Shell Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

Total Lubricants Market Share Brazil

Total Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

Castrol Lubricants Market Share Brazil

Castrol Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

Petronas Lubricants Market Share Brazil

Petronas Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

YPF Lubricants Market Share Brazil

YPF Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

Cosan Lubricants Market Share Brazil

YPF Lubricants Production Capacity Brazil

Mobil Lubricants Market Share Brazil

Covid Impact Brazil Lubricants Industry

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

Brazil Lubricants Market Outlook to 2025- By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Lubricant Type (Automotive & Industrial), By Automotive Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) and By Industrial Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels)

Related Reports

Malaysia Automotive Lubricant Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Growing Vehicle Ownership & Preference for Synthetic Lubricants

The report also initiates by explaining the need and opportunity of the automotive lubricant industry. Further, it proceeds with an explanation of current demand and demand by different segments. It also includes trends, developments, challenges, value chain analysis, and pricing analysis. It gives a detailed explanation of competitive scenarios including cross-comparison between major players, Porter's Five Force Analysis, and detailed company profiles of major players. It concludes with future scope and analyst recommendations.

Malaysia Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook To 2023 - By Origin (Mineral Lubricants, Semi-Synthetic Lubricants And Synthetic Lubricants), By Industrial Lubricants (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Greases, Metal Working Fluid/Cutting Oil, Industrial Gear Oil, Turbine Oil, Compressor Oil And Others), By End Users (Construction & Mining, General Manufacturing, Power Generation, Metal Production, Food Processing, Cement Industry And Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales And Dealer Network)

The report covers emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; decision making parameters; and competitive landscape of major players in the market with special focus on Idemitsu, PETRONAS, Polilube Italia, Shell, Chevron, TOTAL, ExxonMobil and BP Castrol. The interpretation explores detailed analysis of end user industries in Malaysia including mining, construction, power generation, manufacturing, metal production, steel production, and cement industry, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.

Indonesia Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook To 2023 - By Industrial Lubricants (Hydraulic Oils, Industrial Greases, Metal Working Fluids, Industrial Gear Oils, Turbine Oils, Compressor Oils, And Others), By End Uses (Construction And Mining, General Manufacturing, Power Generation, Metal Production, Food Processing, Cement And Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales And Dealer Network)

The report covers emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; decision making parameters; and competitive landscape of major players with special focus on Pertamina, Shell, Castrol, Idemitsu, Total, Exxon Mobil and Pacific Lubritama. The interpretation explores a detailed analysis of end-user industries in Indonesia including mining, construction, power generation, steel, cement and general manufacturing, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the readers. This report will particularly help the readers to identify the ongoing trends and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in upcoming years.

Saudi Arabia Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Automotive (Passenger Car Motor Oil, Heavy Duty Engine oils, Hydraulic Oils, Gear Oils & transmission, and Greases), Industrial lubricants (Engine Oils, Turbine oils, Hydraulic oils, Industrial Gear oils, Transformer oils, Compressor oils, Greases) By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic)

Saudi Arabia Lubricant market is at the maturity stage. Saudi Arabia Lubricants Market in terms of revenue has increased at a positive CAGR during the period 2008-2014, but due to the Oil slump in the year 2014-15, the growth of the market slowed down, hence the market is experiencing a negative growth during the period 2014-2018.

Vietnam Lubricants Market Outlook to 2023 - By Grade (Mineral, Semi-Synthetic and Synthetic Lubricants), By Application (Automotive and Industrial) By Type of Automotive and Industrial Lubricants, By End User of Automotive and Industrial Lubricants End User, and By Distribution Channel of Automotive and Industrial Lubricants

The report also covers value chain analysis, competition landscape, trends and developments, issues and challenges, end user analysis and government regulations pertaining to lubricants market in Vietnam. The report concludes with future outlook of lubricants in Vietnam and certain recommendations highlighting the success factors for entering and expanding in the market.

Contact Us: