The Worldwide Automotive Filters Industry is Expected to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2026

The "Global Automotive Filters Market by Filter Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant Particle), Air & Cabin Filter Media, Fuel & Vehicle Type, Aftermarket - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive filters market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2021 to USD 23.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Factors contributing to the growth of the automotive filters market can be attributed to stringent emission and fuel economy regulations. Moreover, advancement in filtering technology enabling more efficient filtration of cabin air will increase the demand for automotive filters in the coming years.



With progression in time, the COVID-19 impact has severely disrupted the supply chain for the entire automotive ecosystem. This has halted production facilities across the globe resulting in a disruption in the exports of automotive components.



This scenario is expected to affect the automotive filters market, as the growth of the market is directly related to the production of the vehicles. The global production of vehicles pre-COVID-19 was expected to reach from ~90-95 million units in 2020 to ~110-115 million units by 2025.



According to OICA, though global vehicle production declined by 5.2% between 2018-2019, the production outlook was supposed to showcase significant growth from 2021-2022 owing to multiple steps taken by OEMs, as well as some governments, to attract customers.

Brake Dust filter is the fastest growing market, by filter type

The brake dust filter is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the automotive filters market. Brake dust filters are expected to play a significant role in reducing pollution caused by fine brake dust particles. Brake dust filters can be installed in existing spaces around disk brakes.



They can also be equipped in all types of drives, from electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles to classical gasoline or diesel vehicles. The market for brake dust filters has higher growth potential in Europe and North America, owing to technological advancement and a higher emphasis on pollution in these regions. All these factors are expected to drive the market growth for brake dust filters.

Dryer Cartridges for batteries is the largest market for electric vehicle OE market, by filter type

The market for dryer cartridges for BEV is estimated to be larger than PHEV by value and is also projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Dryer cartridges for batteries protect the battery system from water condensation, as the battery is regarded to be the most significant component in BEVs.



The installation of these cartridges enhances the overall protection of vehicles. The breathing of the battery system gets moistness into the interior, which can lead to the risk of water condensation at cooling plates. The air dryer cartridge adsorbs the water moisture and prevents water condensation, which could lead to electric shorts.



Dryer cartridges for batteries are a compulsory component for all-electric and hybrid vehicle types, as electric short circuits can lead to serious damage to the vehicle systems. Thus, considering the vital role of the dryer cartridges, the market is expected to remain the largest in the coming years.

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the fastest-growing, and North America to be the largest market for automotive filters

The Asia Oceania region has emerged as a promising market for the automotive industry and OEMs across the globe. The primary reason behind this trend is the Chinese market, which has evolved into the largest producer and consumer of automobiles across the globe. Vehicle parc is the key factor influencing the growth of the automotive filters market. China accounts for the largest share of the total vehicle parc in Asia Oceania.



Development in road infrastructure and an increase in miles driven annually are expected to drive the market growth for oil filters. A comparatively shorter replacement life of oil filters will require a replacement periodically. Also, large fleet vehicle volume, high environmental pollution, and low cost of filters are expected to drive the market in this region.



North America is the largest market as the automotive filter is a mature technology in the US and Canada. Also, the stringent emission standards for enhanced performance and comfort are expected to drive the market. Although no standard regulation is present in Mexico for automotive filters, developments are underway to harmonize them with the US. Thus, the growth of automotive filters is quite evident and the demand is expected to grow significantly in the region.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario

3.2 Report Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Automotive Filters Market

4.2 Automotive Filters Market, by Region

4.3 Automotive Filters Market, by Filter Type

4.4 Automotive Filters (OE) Market for Ice Vehicles, by Filter Type

4.5 Automotive Filters (OE) Market, by Ice Vehicle Type

4.6 Automotive Cabin Filters (OE) Market, by Material Type

4.7 Automotive Air Filters (OE) Market, by Media Type

4.8 Automotive Fuel Filters (OE) Market, by Fuel Type

4.9 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Vehicle Type

4.10 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Filter Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing vehicle production

5.2.1.2 Increasing sales of electric & hybrid vehicles

5.2.1.3 Growing vehicle parc and increase in miles driven annually

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Use of nonreplaceable filters

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in filter media/technology

5.2.3.2 COVID-19 Impact: Presents new opportunities

5.2.4 Challenge

5.2.4.1 Unorganized aftermarket

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Revenue Shift for Automotive Filter Manufacturers

5.5 Automotive Filters Market- Ecosystem

5.6 Average Selling Price

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.9.1 Applications and Patents Granted, (2010- 2020)

5.10 Case Study

5.10.1 Dust Particle Counting/Efficiency Test

5.10.2 Clean Air Delivery for Automotive Manufacturer

5.11 Automotive Filters Market Scenario Analysis

5.11.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.11.2 Low Impact Scenario

5.11.3 High Impact Scenario



6 Automotive Filters (OE) Market for Ice Vehicles, by Filter Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Air Filters

6.3 Fuel Filters

6.4 Oil Filters

6.5 Cabin Filters

6.6 Brake Dust Filters

6.7 Transmission Filters

6.8 Coolant Filters

6.9 Oil Separators

6.10 Steering Filters



7 Automotive Air Filters (OE) Market, by Media Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Cellulose Media

7.3 Synthetic Media



8 Automotive Fuel Filters (OE) Market, by Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Gasoline Fuel Filters

8.3 Diesel Fuel Filters



9 Automotive Cabin Filters (OE) Market, by Material Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Particle

9.3 Activated Carbon

9.4 Electrostatic



10 Automotive Filters (OE) Market, by Ice Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Passenger Cars

10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

10.4 Trucks

10.5 Buses



11 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



12 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Filter Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Air Filters

12.3 Fuel Filters

12.4 Oil Filters

12.5 Cabin Filters

12.6 Brake Dust Filters

12.7 Transmission Oil Filters

12.8 Dryer Cartridges for Batteries

12.9 EMI/EMC Filters

12.10 Cooling Air Particle Filters



13 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, by Filter Type

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions

13.1.3 Industry Insights

13.2 Oil Filter

13.3 Fuel Filters

13.4 Air Filters

13.5 Cabin Filters

13.6 Coolant Filters

13.7 Transmission Oil Filters



14 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Research Methodology

14.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Mexico

14.2.3 Canada

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.2 France

14.3.3 UK

14.3.4 Italy

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.6 Russia

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.4.1 China

14.4.2 Japan

14.4.3 South Korea

14.4.4 India

14.5 RoW

14.5.1 Brazil

14.5.2 South Africa



15 Recommendations by the Publisher

15.1 Asia Pacific Will Be Key Market for Automotive Filter Suppliers

15.2 Key Focus Area for Fuel, Transmission, and Cabin Filters

15.3 Conclusion



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Ranking Analysis

16.3 Market Share Analysis

16.4 Market Evaluation Framework

16.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.5.1 Star

16.5.2 Emerging Leaders

16.5.3 Pervasive

16.5.4 Emerging Companies

16.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

16.7 Competitive Situation & Trends

16.7.1 New Product Developments

16.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

16.7.3 Expansions

16.7.4 Collaboration/Supply Contracts



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 Mann+Hummel

17.1.2 Donaldson

17.1.3 Robert Bosch

17.1.4 Mahle

17.1.5 Sogefi

17.1.6 Denso

17.1.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

17.1.8 ACDelco

17.1.9 Hengst

17.1.10 K&N Engineering

17.2 Other Players

17.2.1 ADR Group

17.2.2 Lucas Tvs

17.2.3 Dale Filter Systems

17.2.4 Toyota Boshoku

17.2.5 Freudenberg Group

17.2.6 Valeo

17.2.7 Filtran Llc

17.2.8 Fildex Filters

17.2.9 Apc Filtration

17.2.10 A.L. Filter



18 Appendix

