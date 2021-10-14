The Worldwide Automotive Filters Industry is Expected to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Filters Market by Filter Type (Air, Fuel, Oil, Cabin, Coolant, Brake Dust, Oil Separator, Transmission, Steering, Dryer Cartridge, EMI/EMC, Coolant Particle), Air & Cabin Filter Media, Fuel & Vehicle Type, Aftermarket - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive filters market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2021 to USD 23.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
Factors contributing to the growth of the automotive filters market can be attributed to stringent emission and fuel economy regulations. Moreover, advancement in filtering technology enabling more efficient filtration of cabin air will increase the demand for automotive filters in the coming years.
With progression in time, the COVID-19 impact has severely disrupted the supply chain for the entire automotive ecosystem. This has halted production facilities across the globe resulting in a disruption in the exports of automotive components.
This scenario is expected to affect the automotive filters market, as the growth of the market is directly related to the production of the vehicles. The global production of vehicles pre-COVID-19 was expected to reach from ~90-95 million units in 2020 to ~110-115 million units by 2025.
According to OICA, though global vehicle production declined by 5.2% between 2018-2019, the production outlook was supposed to showcase significant growth from 2021-2022 owing to multiple steps taken by OEMs, as well as some governments, to attract customers.
Brake Dust filter is the fastest growing market, by filter type
The brake dust filter is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the automotive filters market. Brake dust filters are expected to play a significant role in reducing pollution caused by fine brake dust particles. Brake dust filters can be installed in existing spaces around disk brakes.
They can also be equipped in all types of drives, from electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles to classical gasoline or diesel vehicles. The market for brake dust filters has higher growth potential in Europe and North America, owing to technological advancement and a higher emphasis on pollution in these regions. All these factors are expected to drive the market growth for brake dust filters.
Dryer Cartridges for batteries is the largest market for electric vehicle OE market, by filter type
The market for dryer cartridges for BEV is estimated to be larger than PHEV by value and is also projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Dryer cartridges for batteries protect the battery system from water condensation, as the battery is regarded to be the most significant component in BEVs.
The installation of these cartridges enhances the overall protection of vehicles. The breathing of the battery system gets moistness into the interior, which can lead to the risk of water condensation at cooling plates. The air dryer cartridge adsorbs the water moisture and prevents water condensation, which could lead to electric shorts.
Dryer cartridges for batteries are a compulsory component for all-electric and hybrid vehicle types, as electric short circuits can lead to serious damage to the vehicle systems. Thus, considering the vital role of the dryer cartridges, the market is expected to remain the largest in the coming years.
Asia Oceania is estimated to be the fastest-growing, and North America to be the largest market for automotive filters
The Asia Oceania region has emerged as a promising market for the automotive industry and OEMs across the globe. The primary reason behind this trend is the Chinese market, which has evolved into the largest producer and consumer of automobiles across the globe. Vehicle parc is the key factor influencing the growth of the automotive filters market. China accounts for the largest share of the total vehicle parc in Asia Oceania.
Development in road infrastructure and an increase in miles driven annually are expected to drive the market growth for oil filters. A comparatively shorter replacement life of oil filters will require a replacement periodically. Also, large fleet vehicle volume, high environmental pollution, and low cost of filters are expected to drive the market in this region.
North America is the largest market as the automotive filter is a mature technology in the US and Canada. Also, the stringent emission standards for enhanced performance and comfort are expected to drive the market. Although no standard regulation is present in Mexico for automotive filters, developments are underway to harmonize them with the US. Thus, the growth of automotive filters is quite evident and the demand is expected to grow significantly in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario
3.2 Report Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Automotive Filters Market
4.2 Automotive Filters Market, by Region
4.3 Automotive Filters Market, by Filter Type
4.4 Automotive Filters (OE) Market for Ice Vehicles, by Filter Type
4.5 Automotive Filters (OE) Market, by Ice Vehicle Type
4.6 Automotive Cabin Filters (OE) Market, by Material Type
4.7 Automotive Air Filters (OE) Market, by Media Type
4.8 Automotive Fuel Filters (OE) Market, by Fuel Type
4.9 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Vehicle Type
4.10 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Filter Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing vehicle production
5.2.1.2 Increasing sales of electric & hybrid vehicles
5.2.1.3 Growing vehicle parc and increase in miles driven annually
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Use of nonreplaceable filters
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in filter media/technology
5.2.3.2 COVID-19 Impact: Presents new opportunities
5.2.4 Challenge
5.2.4.1 Unorganized aftermarket
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Revenue Shift for Automotive Filter Manufacturers
5.5 Automotive Filters Market- Ecosystem
5.6 Average Selling Price
5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.7.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.7.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.9.1 Applications and Patents Granted, (2010- 2020)
5.10 Case Study
5.10.1 Dust Particle Counting/Efficiency Test
5.10.2 Clean Air Delivery for Automotive Manufacturer
5.11 Automotive Filters Market Scenario Analysis
5.11.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.11.2 Low Impact Scenario
5.11.3 High Impact Scenario
6 Automotive Filters (OE) Market for Ice Vehicles, by Filter Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.1.3 Industry Insights
6.2 Air Filters
6.3 Fuel Filters
6.4 Oil Filters
6.5 Cabin Filters
6.6 Brake Dust Filters
6.7 Transmission Filters
6.8 Coolant Filters
6.9 Oil Separators
6.10 Steering Filters
7 Automotive Air Filters (OE) Market, by Media Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Cellulose Media
7.3 Synthetic Media
8 Automotive Fuel Filters (OE) Market, by Fuel Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Gasoline Fuel Filters
8.3 Diesel Fuel Filters
9 Automotive Cabin Filters (OE) Market, by Material Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Particle
9.3 Activated Carbon
9.4 Electrostatic
10 Automotive Filters (OE) Market, by Ice Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Passenger Cars
10.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
10.4 Trucks
10.5 Buses
11 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
12 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Filters (OE) Market, by Filter Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Air Filters
12.3 Fuel Filters
12.4 Oil Filters
12.5 Cabin Filters
12.6 Brake Dust Filters
12.7 Transmission Oil Filters
12.8 Dryer Cartridges for Batteries
12.9 EMI/EMC Filters
12.10 Cooling Air Particle Filters
13 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, by Filter Type
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Research Methodology
13.1.2 Assumptions
13.1.3 Industry Insights
13.2 Oil Filter
13.3 Fuel Filters
13.4 Air Filters
13.5 Cabin Filters
13.6 Coolant Filters
13.7 Transmission Oil Filters
14 Automotive Filters Aftermarket, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Research Methodology
14.1.2 Assumptions/Limitations
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Mexico
14.2.3 Canada
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 France
14.3.3 UK
14.3.4 Italy
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Russia
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.4.1 China
14.4.2 Japan
14.4.3 South Korea
14.4.4 India
14.5 RoW
14.5.1 Brazil
14.5.2 South Africa
15 Recommendations by the Publisher
15.1 Asia Pacific Will Be Key Market for Automotive Filter Suppliers
15.2 Key Focus Area for Fuel, Transmission, and Cabin Filters
15.3 Conclusion
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Ranking Analysis
16.3 Market Share Analysis
16.4 Market Evaluation Framework
16.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
16.5.1 Star
16.5.2 Emerging Leaders
16.5.3 Pervasive
16.5.4 Emerging Companies
16.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
16.7 Competitive Situation & Trends
16.7.1 New Product Developments
16.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
16.7.3 Expansions
16.7.4 Collaboration/Supply Contracts
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 Mann+Hummel
17.1.2 Donaldson
17.1.3 Robert Bosch
17.1.4 Mahle
17.1.5 Sogefi
17.1.6 Denso
17.1.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjo
17.1.8 ACDelco
17.1.9 Hengst
17.1.10 K&N Engineering
17.2 Other Players
17.2.1 ADR Group
17.2.2 Lucas Tvs
17.2.3 Dale Filter Systems
17.2.4 Toyota Boshoku
17.2.5 Freudenberg Group
17.2.6 Valeo
17.2.7 Filtran Llc
17.2.8 Fildex Filters
17.2.9 Apc Filtration
17.2.10 A.L. Filter
18 Appendix
