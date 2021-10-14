North American e-Learning Market to Witness a CAGR of 9% During 2021-2026 | Academic Segment to Grow at a CAGR of 10%, Leading the Regional Market

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America e-Learning Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-Learning market in the region was valued at USD 45.21 Billion in the year 2015, primarily driven by the rising demand for advanced learning technologies to support employee training in the corporate sector. The growth can be attributed to robust development in the 5G spectrum field and increasing internet penetration across the region. There were over 34.56 Million internet users in Canada in the year 2019, which was about 96% of the country's population. Such intense market penetration in the region coupled with the awareness & willingness to spend on the e-Learning courses are to drive the market with a CAGR of over 9% in the coming years.

Technological advancements in digital infrastructure are to boost North America's e-Learning market outlook. High internet connectivity allows attendees to offer relevant feedback in the real-time allowing enhancement of the interactive e-Learning sessions. The virtual classroom segment contributes to nearly 40% of the total market share in the region. The rising adoption of 5G technology by the companies to improve the learning experience is propelling the market expansion.

Large organizations in the region are leveraging the benefits of e-Learning techniques for enhanced training sessions. Also, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has compelled various organizations to adopt digital solutions to train frontline workers, which in turn is augmenting North American e-Learning industry remuneration. This allowed the corporate segment usage of the e-Learning platforms to grow with a historic CAGR of 13%. In the coming years, the academic segment is to grow with an anticipated CAGR of over 10% and also lead the regional market. In the region, the segment of LMS is predicted to expand, majorly due to the incline in the adoption of the advanced enterprise learning requirements. LMS aids in the progress tracking and managing of the records, along with providing necessary learning materials.

The proliferation of mobile technologies, especially smartphones, among North American consumers is staggering. In the United States, mobile phone subscribers totaled 327.6 Million in 2011, despite the fact that the entire population number was only 315.5 Million. Such a high mobile owning ratio in the region along with the availability of high-speed internet is to allow the mobile e-Learning segment to grow at a rate higher than 10% in the coming period. The sheer number of mobile phone users represents a potential opportunity for educators to take advantage of the connectivity and content that mobile learning affords.

The United States holds the dominant share in the e-Learning market of the region. Government enterprises in North America are also encouraging the integration of advanced economic development, as well as social welfare techniques. For example, e-Learning is one of the main projects developed by Canada's Ministry of Education, offering students more choices to effectively customize their respective education according to their interests, strengths, and needs. Mexico's market is characterized by a deep e-Learning divide due to a lack of sufficient infrastructure and unaffordability by the lower-middle and lower-income group people.

The major players covered in the North America market are Udacity, Inc., Federica Web Learning, OpenupEd, Kadenze, Inc., edX Inc., Coursera Inc, Udemy, Inc., Pluralsight LLC, Alison, FutureLearn, XuetangX, SWAYAM, Skillshare, Inc., eWant, and 360training, among others global players.

