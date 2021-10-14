New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Transformation in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176203/?utm_source=GNW

These solutions will significantly improve waste collection, transportation, and recycling efficiency.



In the long term, all companies in the waste recycling and management market will need to implement digital strategies to remain competitive and seize the chance for future growth.Digital technologies and smart solutions dedicated to waste management are well-established in the market.



However, only connected and integrated systems that can convert data to valuable information will transform the waste industry and move it closer to a sustainable and circular economy. Future urban development relies on technology, with significant links between smart solutions and sustainable approaches, leading to enormous demand for digitization and technology-based waste recycling and management.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176203/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________