Global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filter Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Channel Systems, Santec and Kent Optronics Among Others

The liquid crystal tunable filter market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Rise in demand for tunable filters and wide application of liquid crystal tunable filters are the major growth factors for the market. Due to various benefits of these filters such as good image quality, low cost, quick tenability and controllability, liquid crystal tunable filters are being used in biomedicine, remote application and other industries. These filters are extensively being used in different imaging systems such as hyper- spectral imaging system, which helps the market to grow. As a result, we expect the market to grow with a rapid pace throughout the forecast period.



Visible Segment Dominates the Market

The liquid crystal tunable filter market by wavelength type is led by visible (VIS) - 400 to 700 nm segment. The segment accounted for more than 50% of the market share owing to rising adoption of liquid crystal tunable filters in hyper-spectral and machine vision applications. To acquire different spectral elements of scenes, visible (VIS) 400 to 700 nm liquid crystal tunable filter is used in hyper- spectral imaging systems. Further, due to wide application of these filters in spectral imaging system the visible segment to continue lead the market throughout the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region

North America led the liquid crystal tunable filter market, accounted for more than 30% of the market share worldwide, in 2020. Growing demand for semiconductor process control equipment's and rapid increase in R & D activities are the major growth factors for North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region owing to rising tunable filters market and huge investments for technology in the region. As a result of aforementioned factors, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the liquid crystal tunable filter market Channel Systems, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Santec Corporation, Kent Optronics, Inc., Semrock, Inc., Meadowlark Optics, Inc. , ChemImage Corporation, AA Opto Electronic, EXFO Corporation, among others.

