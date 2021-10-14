Insights on the Hernia Repair Devices Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International and Dolphin Sutures Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hernia Repair Devices Market Research Report by Product Type, Procedure Type, Surgery Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hernia Repair Devices Market size was estimated at USD 3,494.58 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,713.69 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% reaching USD 5,130.31 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Hernia Repair Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Hernia fixation device and Hernia mesh. The Hernia fixation device is further studied across Glue applicators, Sutures, and Tack applicators. The Hernia mesh is further studied across Biologic mesh and Synthetic mesh.

Based on Procedure Type, the market was studied across Laparoscopic surgery and Open surgery.

Based on Surgery Type, the market was studied across Femoral hernia, Incisional hernia, Inguinal hernia, and Umbilical hernia.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hernia Repair Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Aran Biomedical, ARAN BIOMEDICAL TEORANTA, B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Cook Medical Inc, Cousin-Biotech SAS, Deep Blue Medical Advances Inc, Dolphin Sutures, Hernia Mesh S.R.L, HWAINMEDI CO.,LTD., Johnson & Johnson, Kerecis, Lotus Surgicals Private Limited, Medtronic PLC, Merck KGaA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Nanovis Inc, Via Surgical Ltd, and WL Gore & Associates Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing prevalence of hernia worldwide

5.2.2. Rising incidence of diarrhea and obesity coupled with smoking and sneezing increase the incidence of hernia

5.2.3. Growing adoption of tension-free hernia repair surgical procedures

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Relatively high cost of hernia repair devices and dearth of skilled professionals

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Ongoing development of novel hernia products such as biological mesh

5.4.2. Emerging innovations and advancements in introduction of efficient devices

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of favorable reimbursement policies



6. Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hernia fixation device

6.2.1. Glue applicators

6.2.2. Sutures

6.2.3. Tack applicators

6.3. Hernia mesh

6.3.1. Biologic mesh

6.3.2. Synthetic mesh



7. Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Procedure Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Laparoscopic surgery

7.3. Open surgery



8. Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Surgery Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Femoral hernia

8.3. Incisional hernia

8.4. Inguinal hernia

8.5. Umbilical hernia



9. Americas Hernia Repair Devices Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Hernia Repair Devices Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hernia Repair Devices Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

13.2. Aran Biomedical

13.3. ARAN BIOMEDICAL TEORANTA

13.4. B Braun Melsungen AG

13.5. Baxter International, Inc.

13.6. Becton, Dickinson & Company

13.7. Cook Medical Inc.

13.8. Cousin-Biotech SAS

13.9. Deep Blue Medical Advances Inc.

13.10. Dolphin Sutures

13.11. Hernia Mesh S.R.L

13.12. HWAINMEDI CO.,LTD.

13.13. Johnson & Johnson

13.14. Kerecis

13.15. Lotus Surgicals Private Limited

13.16. Medtronic PLC

13.17. Merck KGaA

13.18. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

13.19. Nanovis Inc.

13.20. Via Surgical Ltd.

13.21. WL Gore & Associates Inc.



14. Appendix



