DSV – Q3 2021 analyst conference call

We expect to release the Q3 2021 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 26 October 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 AM CEST.

At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and Group CFO Jens Lund will present the Q3 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 26 October 2021

Time: 11:00 AM CEST

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast





Go to investor.dsv.com or https://streams.eventcdn.net/dsv/2021q3/

b. Conference call





Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

DK: +45 78 72 32 50

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9268

US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN 959 053 91#)

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Please note that the US dial-in number requires a PIN.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Media

Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com

