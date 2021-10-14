Worldwide Opioid Drugs Industry to 2029 - by Drug Type, Application and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Opioid is a drug class including a broad range of drugs such as morphine, oxycodone, fentanyl, hydrocodone and others with widened applications in pain management. Opioid drugs produce effective results by interacting with opioid receptors present on nerve cells. Globally, millions of people have been suffering from acute or chronic pain, thus having a huge impact on domestic healthcare expenditure and supporting the growth opportunity of opioid drugs market. Significant risk is associated with misuse of opioid drugs; therefore it is recommended to take these drugs with proper dose and in appropriate condition, with physician's prescription.



Global sales of opioid drugs are greatly influenced by epidemiological factors such as high prevalence of cancer and chronic disorder. Opioid drugs market is also being driven by growing elderly-population, who are at high risk to suffer from mild to moderate pain. Trend towards purchasing over-the-counter opioid drugs and surging demand for recreational drugs are predicted to boost the growth of opioid drugs market. Deaths caused from opioid overdose have been escalating in recent years which is an epidemic in the United States. As per the record of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), opioid caused death of more than 33,000 people in the year 2015 and more than half of them caused due to prescribed opioids.



The sharp increasing trend of opioid overdose and addiction have arisen global health concern and hence many initiatives have been taken by governments and healthcare organizations exerting challenge to the growth of opioid drugs market. Market penetrance of non-opioid drugs to circumvent side-effects and risk associated with opioid drugs also hinder the growth opportunity of opioid drugs market.



The global opioid drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drugs type and application type. Opioid drugs are classified into morphine, methadone, codeine, oxycodone, meperidine, fentanyl and others; whereas as per application, the market is categorized into pain management, cough suppressant, anesthesia and diarrhea. This report is comprised of the cross-sectional details of every segment and sub-segment containing data for the base year of 2020 and projected to 2029 with corresponding CAGR calculated from 2021-2029.



The report on global opioid drugs market offers detailed market insights and comprehensive analysis of market dynamics comprising market drivers, restrains and opportunity with future prospects of opioid drugs market to allow industry experts to identify business opportunities and valuable information about prevailing trend of market to take business decision. Competitive landscape analysis of manufacturers with mergers and acquisition activities, major partnerships, collaboration, have been delivered in the study to develop accurate business strategies.



The opioid drugs market is segmented into five main regions, which are further sub-segmented as follows:

North America

The United States

Canada

Europe

The United Kingdom

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Actavis Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Egalet, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are few of the major manufacturers of global opioid drugs market. This research report contains detailed profiling of these players along with brief description and financial information.



Based on the wide application range of opioid drugs, this market is categorized as below:

Pain Management

Cough Suppressant

Diarrhea

Anesthesia

Pain management is estimated to be the spearheading segment as a result of effective outcomes of opioid drugs. Opioid drugs play an important role in treating acute or chronic pain. The World Health Organization stated that, 80% of cancer or AIDS patients and around 67% of patients suffering from pulmonary disease and cardiovascular diseases need medical intervention for relieving pain and this high trend drives the opioid drugs market. The opioid codeine is used as 'gold standard' for cough suppression. However, strict FDA regulation on the usage of opioid drugs in pediatric patients has negative impact on the global opioid drugs market. Opioid drugs are effective for treating chronic diarrhea by lengthening time to pass stool from gut, moreover severe side effects of opioid drug in inducing constipation might hinder the demand for opioid drugs. Opioid drugs are largely used as an anesthetic agent especially in cardiovascular surgical procedures and with increasing number of surgical interventions, the market of opioid drugs is expected to witness major growth.



Based on the drug types, the global market of opioid drugs has been classified as below:

Morphine

Methadone

Codeine

Oxycodone

Meperidine

Fentanyl

Other Opioid Drugs

Most commonly used opioid drugs are morphine followed by codeine, which contribute major revenue to the global opioid drugs market. Morphine is enormously used in pain management for treating moderate to severe pain. Rising prevalence of cancer, arthritis, chronic pain and increasing recreational use of morphine are largely driving the global market of opioid drugs; however, the side effects and risks associated with this drug may affect the growth of opioid drugs market. Surging demand for codeine in pain relief and cough suppression fuel the growth of opioid drugs market; nonetheless, strict action against illegal practice of over-the-counter codeine drugs is expected to impact global opioid drugs market over the coming years. Methadone is gaining popularity due to its effective treatment of opioid-addiction by reducing withdrawal symptoms and diminishing cravings thus supporting the market growth. Fentanyl is more potent in terms of treatment of severe pain; the demand of this drug in treating surgical pain and increasing addiction to this drug have driven the global sales of opioids drugs.



Geographically, the global opioid drugs market is cumulative to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



North America region is predicted to experience the largest growth due to continuous increasing demand for opioid drugs followed by Europe. The National Institutes of Health has reported that in the year 2015 around 50 million Americans were suffering from severe chronic pain. Such high prevalence of acute and chronic pain acts as the major driver of opioid drugs market in North America. According to the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP), 80% of global opioid drugs are being consumed in the United States; such high consumption rate and the overall increment in retail sales the since last two decades have driven the opioid drugs market in this region. Increasing illicit usage of opioid drugs like heroine fuels the growth of opioid drugs market in terms of commercial aspect. As per the recorded data in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 28,000 deaths were caused in 2014 due to opioid overdose in the United States. To fight against this epidemic, several initiatives have been taken by government to prevent opioid overdose and dependence which is expected to affect the overall growth of opioid drugs market. Europe is expected to experience steady growth as a result of lower non-medical usage of opioids than United States, and strict vigilance of opioid abuse.



Furthermore, rapid development in healthcare expenditure and attention to palliative care for therapy is expected to promote the growth of opioid drugs market in Asia Pacific. Booming market of opioids in China is owing to increasing rate of cancer cases and rising surgical interventions.



The report contains detailed geographical segmentation as below:

North America (The United States & Canada)

Europe (The United Kingdom, Germany & Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC & Rest of Middle East and Africa)

