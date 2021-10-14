Global Oil and Gas Security Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oil and gas security market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Oil and gas security refer to the measures that are undertaken to protect the value chain of the oil and gas industry from security breaches and incidents. These measures widely include supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and distributed control systems (DCS), which primarily protect the operational technology (OT) of the industrial infrastructure. These measures play a vital role in streamlining operations even during harsh climatic conditions, hazardous processes, and extreme temperatures, owing to which they are now increasingly utilized across the globe for ensuring high standards of security in the oil and gas industry.



Increasing digitization across the oil and gas industry represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Digital processing of the workflow, which otherwise is instrumental in ensuring smooth operations, has exposed data and sensitive information to hacking and cyberattacks. In line with this, governments of various nations across the globe are implementing stringent measures to identify and combat cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the oil and gas industry, which is contributing to the market growth significantly. Furthermore, the distribution network of this industry usually spans across huge acres, which often become constrained to monitor through human resources. The oil and gas security measures, including web-based mobile surveillance, become crucial in such cases to ensure effective safeguarding of the operational network and streamlining the overall security system. Other factors, such as the rising energy demand and the rapid depletion of energy resources, along with aggressive efforts undertaken by both the private and government entities to improve the aging infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Security Type:

Cyber Security

Operational Security

Command and Control

Screening and Detection

Surveillance

Access Control

Perimeter Security

Others

Breakup by Application:

Exploring and Drilling

Transportation

Pipelines

Distribution and Retail Services

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Parsons Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Waterfall Security Solutions, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oil and gas security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oil and gas security market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the security type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global oil and gas security market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oil and Gas Security Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Security Type

7.1 Cyber Security

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Operational Security

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Command and Control

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Screening and Detection

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Surveillance

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Access Control

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Perimeter Security

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Exploring and Drilling

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Transportation

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Pipelines

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Distribution and Retail Services

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 ABB Ltd.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 General Electric Company

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Intel Corporation

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Parsons Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 Waterfall Security Solutions

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



