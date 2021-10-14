Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market Report 2021-20282 | Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Restraining Factors, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets Market, 2021-2028.” It is the first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes. However, preparing this API can be difficult, and the majority of formulations on the market are produced via a granulation process.

Lump forming glidants are being utilized to address the problems of poor powder flow, and the ratio between pre-and main decompression is being optimized. Manufacturers in the metformin hydrochloride API market ensure that continual process is used for the unit processes of mixing the API with the glidant candidates and content uniformity on a rotating process.





Industry Development-

November 2019: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals obtained USFDA approval in the United States for metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet USP, 500 and 1000 mg.

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruption to Hamper Growth

Because of rising anti-China sentiment in India, firms in the metformin hydrochloride tablets are increasing manufacturing capacity to reduce dependency on China. Supply disruptions from China due to the COVID-19 epidemic have prompted manufacturers to increase local manufacturing of active medicinal components.





Segments-

By type, the market is segmented into hydrochloride-immediate release and hydrochloride-extended release. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Offer?

This market for metformin hydrochloride tabletsreport is based on data gathered from many sources. It is evaluated using various methods, including Porter's five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and value chain analysis. These techniques are used to obtain insights into the market's potential worth, providing company strategists with the most recent growth prospects.





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Stimulate Growth

The global metformin hydrochloride tablets market growth is expected to grow due to the rising cases of diabetes during the projected period. There is an increasing need for medicines that help regulate blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetic patients. Metformin HCl pills assist in lowering the amount of sugar generated by the liver, restrict the amount of sugar ingested from the food, and make insulin levels more sensitive, allowing the body to react favorably to its own insulin. Metformin hydrochloride API manufacturers are extending the accessibility of fluid and pill versions of metformin HCl.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Demand for Drugs to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global metformin hydrochloride tablets market share during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for drugs and the rising geriatric population in the region.

Europe is expected to have a sizable share of the market. Because of the variety of products available by the manufacturers and an increasing number of type-2 diabetic patients to spur the demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their Position

The metformin hydrochloride tablets quality players have been analyzed based on factors such as business plan, product offerings, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies. Consumers' rising requirements, an increase in the senior population are driving factors. Because the industry includes a large number of major participants from all over the world, there are manyrivalries.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Glenmark’s Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

LUPIN

Shandong Keyuan Pharmaceuticals Co.

Merck & Co.

Vistin Pharma AS





