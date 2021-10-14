New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plaque Psoriasis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05727688/?utm_source=GNW

Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of psoriasis, affecting between 80% and 90% of individuals living with psoriasis, and can occur on any area of the body such as the scalp, hands, and feet (National Psoriasis Foundation, 2018).



Epidemiologists relied on the most robust country-specific data for each segmentation covered in this forecast, obtained from scientific studies published in peer-reviewed academic journals, international healthcare agency publications, nationwide neonatal registries, and national disease surveillance agencies available at the time of publication.This report includes a 10-year forecast for the lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of plaque psoriasis from 2020-2030.



The prevalent cases of plaque psoriasis are further segmented by sex and age. Plaque psoriasis data are further segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe) and plaque psoriasis cases with psoriatic arthritis.



In the 7MM, the lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of plaque psoriasis will increase from 15,726,350 in 2020 to 16,856,548 in 2030, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.72% per year. Similarly, lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis in the 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) will increase at an AGR of 0.55%, from 7,779,141 in 2020 to 8,210,874 in 2030. When examining the AGR by individual markets, The analyst estimates that the US will have the highest number of plaque psoriasis cases in 2030, with 8,171,859 cases at an AGR of 0.93%. Conversely, Japan will have the least number of cases by 2030, with 473,815 cases at an AGR of 0.08%.



