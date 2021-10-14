New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America and the Caribbean Hydrogen Market - Overview, Demand, Policies, Deals and Key Players" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176288/?utm_source=GNW
An abundance of renewable and biomass resources could allow for the cheapest green hydrogen production in the world.
Interest in developing a hydrogen supply chain in LAC has been made apparent by a growing number of recent announced projects, partnerships and plans.More than 25 low-carbon hydrogen projects have entered the pipeline in recent years.
Several LAC countries already have low carbon-intensity electricity, giving them a high readiness level to produce green hydrogen.
Hydrogen will be key to the global energy transition in coming decades, and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) are well positioned to participate in this burgeoning market.
