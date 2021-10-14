New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazil’s Total Telecommunications Services Market, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176222/?utm_source=GNW





In this research, the analyst presents an in-depth analysis of the following markets: fixed telephony; enterprise data communications; fixed broadband; pay-TV; and mobile services.Market trends examined include regulations, macro-economic trends, technological developments, partnerships, acquisitions, and general trends in the country. The study explores growth opportunities that will be created by telecommunications service providers and identifies potential business models. It evaluates telecommunications service providers’ future focus on infrastructure, technologies, services, and business models, and includes a 2020 market share analysis. The analysis for 2020 to 2026 includes measurements for the type of service breakdown; growth rates are also provided. Insights about segments (residential, SMB, and large business) are also discussed.Strategies, a competitive landscape, growth analysis, and SWOT analysis are discussed for telecommunications providers (e.g., Telefonica VIVO, Claro Brasil, and Oi) pertaining to 2019. The base year for the study is 2020, with 2021-2026 as the forecast period. Ultra broadband has become popular in Brazil, with accelerated adoption due to Covid-19; competitors are launching neutral fiber networks in order to support the growth of ISPs building the last mile of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) in the countryside of Brazil, which should increase the homes-passes in multiple millions and continue driving the growth in fixed broadband.

