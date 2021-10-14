New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperscaler Demand Drives the North American Data Center Colocation Services Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176217/?utm_source=GNW

It has over 150 providers with a diverse footprint, customer focus (retail and hyperscaler), and capabilities.



Some have a global reach. Competition varies by the local market, based on the number of competitors, available capacity, and target market.Hyperscale demand, edge+5G convergence, and sustainability-related factors are the main trends moving the market. Northern Virginia—the most extensive data center market globally—keeps growing, with providers continuously planning projects for that area. Colocation providers report higher competitiveness at the regional and local levels, where countrywide footprints overlap with smaller, local companies. Competitiveness is likely to increase as market participants establish edge facilities in less saturated areas. The analyst projects the North American data center colocation services market to record a 5.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026.

Author: Leonardo Sampieri

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176217/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________