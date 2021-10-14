Quantum Materials Corp Unveils Vac-Check™ an Anti-Counterfeit Test Kit to Combat Fake Vaccines

San Marcos, TX, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Materials Corp (QMC) announces Vac-Check™, a new tool to combat the global threat of fake vaccines. Building on experience in nanomaterials, Quantum Material Corp’s scientists created a patent-pending, lateral flow assay powered by QMC’s proprietary quantum dot technology to test vaccines at the point of use.



Analysts forecast the vaccine market to grow to $100 billion by 2027. Counterfeit vaccines are a growing problem in the global trade of illegal and fake pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately, counterfeit vaccines can disrupt the supply chain, can be hard to distinguish, and may result in serious consequences.

“The Covid pandemic supercharged the problem of fake vaccines. Vac-Check™ enables a vaccine tech or administrator to sample and test the contents of a vaccine vial at any point in the supply chain, but most importantly, at the point of use.” said Stephen Squires, CEO of Quantum Materials Corporation. “Vac-Check™ is revolutionary, has no power requirements, can be shipped anywhere, and can render a test result in 20 minutes or less. Vac-Check™ is a small, single use assay that offers a new level of confidence for those managing vaccination programs globally.”

Vac-Check™ is an assay platform designed to work with many vaccine types, in addition to SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, the Vac-Check™ platform streamlines logistics and field deployment activities with vaccine manufacturers. Quantum Materials Corp welcomes the opportunity to work with vaccine manufacturers to rapidly make this life saving technology widely available.

Vac-Check™ is available for immediate evaluation by vaccine manufacturers.

About Quantum Materials Corp

At Quantum Materials our scientists and engineers believe in the power of innovation to make life better and solve critical problems facing our world. Our team comprises experts in the areas of quantum materials, nanotechnology, biochemical and chemical assays, and anti-counterfeiting. Bringing breakthrough ideas to life and forging new solutions inspires our work. For more information, visit Quantum Materials Corp at www.quantummaterialscorp.com

Quantum Materials Corp, Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Quantum Materials Corp management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Quantum Materials Corp, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Quantum Materials Corp’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic and market conditions, cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, and the impact that COVID-19 will have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. Any material effect of COVID-19 on any of the foregoing could also adversely impact us. This situation is changing rapidly, and additional impacts may arise of which we are not currently aware and may exacerbate other previously identified risks. Other than as required by applicable law, Quantum Materials Corp does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Media Contact:

Amber Lane

amber.lane@quantummaterialscorp.com