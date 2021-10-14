CoinShares Announces Renaming of the “Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index”

ST. HELIER, Jersey, October 14, 2021 -- CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) (“CoinShares”), Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, today announces that the “Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index” will be renamed the “CoinShares Blockchain Global Equity Index”. This marks the successful integration of the Elwood Asset Management business into CoinShares, following the acquisition on July 6, 2021.



The name change will take effect on October 15, 2021.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

Investor Relations Contact

Jay Morakis

+1 646 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

Company

+ 44 (0)1534 513 100

enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB

+ 46 (0)8 503 015 50

ca@mangold.se



