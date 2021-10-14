Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market Report 2021 Featuring Blockhead HQ, More or Less Drinks Co, Mighty Gum, Gumlink Confectionery Co, The BSD Project, & Run Gum

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Product Type (Sugared Chewing Gums and Sugar-free Chewing Gums), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy/ Drug Stores Online, and Others), By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitamin chewing gums market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period

The rise in the disposable income of middle-class families is increasing the expenditure capacity to afford quality edible products. The increase in the health consciousness and benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle coupled with intake of calculated diet to fulfill all the energy requirements is expected to fuel the market demand.

The high demand for vitamin chewing gums is due to their chewable nature as the consumer can do facial exercises while ingesting vitamins. Chewing gums can be taken habitually, so these products are supplemented with lower doses of vitamins than the bolus dosage forms, and therefore reduce the chances of drug overdose and facilitate better titration of doses.

The increase in the working population around the globe, who are unable to fulfill the daily nutrient requirements due to the changing lifestyles and hectic work schedules require the dosage of supplement nutrients. The working population is getting dependent on the supplement nutrient dosage owing to their high convenience and immediate effect on the health of consumers.

Ongoing research and development activities around the globe to develop more effective and with longer shelf-life vitamin chewable gums, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period.

The global vitamin chewing gums market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company. Based on regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The presence of major market players and the continuous rise of the old age population is driving the growth of the market in the region. The surge in the working population and the awareness regarding health and fitness is further expected to contribute to the market growth.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

The major players operating in the global vitamin chewing gums market are

Blockhead HQ Ltd

More or Less Drinks Company Limited (Get More Vits)

Mighty Gum

Gumlink Confectionery Company A/S

The BSD Project LLC (Viter Energy)

Run Gum

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Product Type:

Sugared Chewing Gums

Sugar-free Chewing Gums

Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy/ Drug Stores Online

Others

Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

