Mesa Air Group Reports September 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for September 2021.



Mesa Airlines reported 29,524 block hours in September 2021, a 35.6 percent increase from September 2020 as a result of continued increased flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.92 percent and 99.86 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for September 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

Sept-21 Sept-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 11,042 9,410 17.3% 134,463 133,973 0.4% United 18,290 12,370 47.9% 186,502 179,137 4.1% DHL 191 N/A N/A 2,254 N/A N/A Total 29,524 21,780 35.6% 323,219 313,110 3.2% Sept-21 Sept-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 6,060 5,192 16.7% 71,708 76,550 -6.3% United 8,639 6,004 43.9% 86,835 90,226 -3.8% DHL 127 N/A N/A 1,476 N/A N/A Total 14,826 11,196 32.4% 160,019 166,776 -4.1% Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.92% 99.88% 0.04% 99.50% 99.76% -0.26% United 99.86% 99.95% -0.09% 99.93% 99.94% -0.01% Total Completion Factor* American 99.39% 98.61% 0.79% 97.09% 94.20% 3.07% United 98.38% 99.21% -0.84% 97.76% 95.24% 2.65%

Operating statistics month over month for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

Sept-21 Aug-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 11,042 12,042 -8.3% 35,914 22,774 57.7% United 18,290 20,285 -9.8% 58,374 34,847 67.5% DHL 191 174 10.1% 581 N/A N/A Total 29,524 32,501 -9.2% 94,868 57,622 64.6% Sept-21 Aug-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 6,060 6,640 -8.7% 19,774 12,857 53.8% United 8,639 9,228 -6.4% 26,851 17,667 52.0% DHL 127 122 4.1% 390 N/A N/A Total 14,826 15,990 -7.3% 47,015 30,524 54.0% Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.92% 99.71% 0.2% 99.05% 99.81% -0.8% United 99.86% 99.66% 0.2% 99.81% 99.77% 0.0% Total Completion Factor* American 99.39% 96.43% 3.1% 97.34% 99.11% -1.8% United 98.38% 97.54% 0.9% 98.06% 97.47% 0.6%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. At the end of the June 30, 2021 quarter, Mesa operated a fleet of 165 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.