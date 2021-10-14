As communicated on 3 June 2021, Tryg’s Capital Markets Day will take place on 16 November. The event will be hosted in London at the Dorchester Hotel from 10:00-12:30 GMT and streamed live via tryg.com.

In the unlikely case of the UK Government re-introducing COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held in a full virtual format.

Venue

The Dorchester Hotel

53 Park Lane

Mayfair

London W1K 1QA

Speakers

Morten Hübbe, CEO

Barbara Plucnar Jensen, CFO

Johan Kirstein Brammer, CCO

Lars Bonde, COO

Agenda

09:30 - 10:00 Registration and coffee

10:00 - 12:30 Presentation by Tryg Executive Board

12:30 - 13:30 Lunch

Please register for the event by sending an e-mail with your full name and the name of your company to Anna Fricke, anna.fricke@tryg.dk .

For the program of the event, please see attached document.

