Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Market & Drug Forecast 2021-2030 | Most Important Unmet Needs and the Projected Impact of 5 Late-Stage Pipeline Agents Entering the Market

The market of neuroendocrine cancers is facing some unique dynamics beginning in 2021. The class of somatostatin analogs is so important in the treatment of NETs that it represents approximately 55% of the global market share. In total, ~80% of this market's value is under threat of generic competition.

For this market to see true growth, the currently marketed products would need to be almost entirely replaced by new pipeline products. With only five products in late-stage development, this is not the case and thus the market value is forecast to increase from $3.1B in 2020 to $3.4B in 2030, at a CAGR of 0.9% in the 8MM.



Key Highlights

The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of five pipeline therapies, in addition to expansions of currently marketed therapies in new markets during the forecast period.

The main barriers to growth in the 8MM are patent expiries and subsequent genericization of the most lucrative agents that are part of the standard of care.

Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, there is tempered key opinion leader (KOL) excitement as a fundamental change in the field is not expected until the end of the forecast period.

The most important unmet needs in the ALL market include: Predictive biomarkers to guide personalized therapy, safer targeted therapies for patients with low-grade tumors, and more efficacious therapies for high-grade tumors.

Key Questions Answered

Five late-stage pipeline agents are expected to enter the Neuroendocrine Tumor market from 2021 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in Neuroendocrine Tumors, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

How has the introduction of Lutathera shaped the 2nd and 3rd lines of therapy? How will the competition fare?

What is the expected future uptake of immune checkpoint inhibitors across the 8MM?

Scope of the Report

Overview of Neuroendocrine Tumors including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline Neuroendocrine Tumors market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Neuroendocrine Tumor therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase II - III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Neuroendocrine Tumor therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The report will enable you to:

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Neuroendocrine Tumor therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Neuroendocrine Tumor market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the global Neuroendocrine Tumor therapeutics market from 2020-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

