Global Nutraceuticals Market to Reach $441.7 Billion by 2026

A nutraceutical can also be defined as a food that impacts positively on an individual`s health, physical performance or state of mind, in addition to its nutrition content. Thus a nutraceutical is a product with a functional ingredient that provides specific nutritional benefit. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutraceuticals estimated at US$278.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$441.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Functional Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$217.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Functional Beverages segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.2% share of the global Nutraceuticals market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $104.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $52.5 Billion by 2026



The Nutraceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$52.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$56.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Nutraceuticals are garnering immense attention in recent years due to various trends including changing lifestyles, burgeoning middle-class segment across emerging economies, transforming dietary habits, aging population, and increased life expectancy. In addition, the focus of R&D based pharmaceutical sector on expensive specialty drugs is increasing the burden on the healthcare system as well as resulting in higher out-of-pocket costs for drugs driving the focus on prevention than intervention. The self-care trend across the world is driving strong demand for nutraceuticals including superfoods, food and dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and functional foods & beverages. Given the hectic lifestyles and the lack of time for consumption of the required nutrients through regular diet, the need for replenishing such essential nutrients is increasing. In this context, nutraceuticals are emerging to be the solution for meeting this requirement. Nutraceuticals are considered to be the vital link between health and food.



The market is also experiencing strong demand for personalized approaches to wellness that is driving product innovation in the areas of weight management, sports nutrition, and healthy snacking. Other noteworthy trends benefiting market prospects in the near term include emergence of clean labeling as a new norm owing to increasing focus of consumers on ingredient list on the product; innovative delivery technologies such as microencapsulation, which protects the product from adverse conditions such as light and air; steady proliferation of advanced dietary supplement technologies in their nanoparticle and nanodispersion versions; and the rising role of pharmaceutical players, with leading companies maintaining stake in functional food & beverage and dietary supplement brands aligning with their healthcare-consumer interests.



Dietary Supplements Segment to Reach $74.8 Billion by 2026



Dietary supplements are consumed for many reasons, including nutrition enhancement, to fill the deficit for nutrients missing in the regular diet, to improve resistance against diseases, and to enhance the energy and performance levels. In general, dietary supplements are used to maintain good health and ensure overall well-being. The market is mainly driven by scientific evidences proving supplements to be rich in certain nutrients with a reduced risk of particular diseases. Consumers find dietary supplements as alternatives to conventional medical therapies. In the global Dietary Supplements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$41.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends Transforming the Global Nutraceuticals Market

Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic

Drives Focus onto Functional Foods

Key Health Benefits of Functional Foods

Natural Attribute of Functional Foods Drives their Popularity

over Dietary Supplements

Growing Focus on Health & Fitness Drives Demand for Functional

Sports Energy Drinks

EXHIBIT 2: Global Functional Beverages Market Breakdown (in %)

by Type: 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide

(in Thousands): 2009-2019

Growing Consumer Emphasis on Combating Various Diet-Related

Health Issues Drives Demand for Dietary Supplements

Innovation Blurs the Line Between Supplements and Foods

Supplementing Vitamins and Minerals Deficiencies to Fuel Market

Demand

Market Benefits from the Rising Awareness about Advantages of

Supplements in Enhancing Health and Wellbeing

Sports Nutrition Supplements Gain Immense Popularity

Social Media?s Impact on Fitness and Healthy Lifestyles Drives

Consumers Towards Supplementation

Personalization and E-Commerce Trend Gain Prominence in the

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market

Emergence of Nutritional Psychiatry Signal Opportunities for

Mineral Supplements

Ineffectiveness of Antibiotics Shifts Consumer Attention to

Dietary Supplements

Minerals Continue to Gain Significance in Nutraceuticals Market

Rising Uptake of Amino Acid-Based Dietary Supplements

Noteworthy Trends in Dietary Supplements

Regulatory Overview

Probiotics: A Step in the Right Direction towards Better

Nutraceuticals

Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Probiotic Supplements Poised for High Gains

EXHIBIT 4: Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by

Ingredients (in %): 2020

Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain

Health, and Immunity

Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods

Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities

in the Post-COVID-19 World

Personalization and Semi-Personalization of Nutrition and

Supplements: The Next Big Thing in Nutraceuticals

Rising Cognitive, Mobility, and Cardiovascular or

Gastrointestinal Health Needs of Expanding Aging Population:

A Weighty Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 5: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 6: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive

Function in Older People

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances

Consumer Spending on Nutraceuticals

Role of Nutraceuticals in Cholesterol Control

EXHIBIT 7: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 8: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Percentage Breakdown

by Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and

Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Drives Demand for Nutraceuticals

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

Popular Functional Foods with Bioactive Compounds for Diabetics

Increasing Cancer Incidence: Focus on Functional Foods

EXHIBIT 10: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for

Preventive Medication Lends Traction to Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 12: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for

2019

EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the

US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Omega-3 and Other Marine Bioactive Molecules Drive Demand for

Marine Nutraceuticals

Major Marine Bioactive Molecules: Brief Details of Sources,

Applications and Health Benefits

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in

Supplements and Functional Foods

EXHIBIT 14: Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids Ingredients Market

Breakdown of Value Sales by Application (2020)

Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: Most Effective Functional Food for

Heart Health

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements

in Weight Management Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 15: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

EXHIBIT 16: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In

US$) due to Obesity by Country

Key Nutraceuticals for Weight Management

Medicinal Mushrooms Gain Foothold in Nutraceutical Applications

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability of

Nutraceuticals

Growing Role of Nutraceutical Spices

Nutraceuticals Make Inroads into the Beauty Products Market

Focus of Women on Healthy Living Benefits Market Expansion

Women Emerge as Major Consumers of Dietary Supplements

Millennials? Focus on Health, Fitness, Nutrition, and

Convenience Drive Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals

EXHIBIT 17: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

EXHIBIT 18: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Select Countries: 2019

Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics

Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision Related Concerns Underline

Significance of Eye Health Nutraceuticals

Rise of Skincare Nutraceuticals

Nutraceutical Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth

Hyper-Functional Beverages

Evidence-based Nutraceuticals

Artificial Intelligence Influences Nutraceuticals Market

Nutraceuticals to Develop as Science-driven Industry

Manufacturers Innovate on Delivery Formats to Attract New

Consumers

Digital Marketing Opens up New Avenues of Growth for Market

Participants

E-Commerce Emerges as a Key Distribution Channel for

Nutraceuticals

Macro Factors and Demographic Trends Present Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 19: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 20: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 21: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 22: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Issues Confronting the Nutraceuticals Market

Product Safety Issues

Non-Uniform Regulatory Environment

Poor Awareness Pertaining to Impact of Nutrition on Health

Higher Product Costs



UNITED STATES

COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet

Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health and Wellness in the

US to Benefit Market

COVID-19 Drives Demand for Snacks, Focus on Healthy Eating Rises

Restaurants and Brands Focus on Innovation to Remain Relevant

during Pandemic

Nutraceuticals Market Benefits from the Growing Awareness about

Health and Wellness

Functional Foods Market Benefits from Aging Population &

Growing Focus on Health & Wellness

Rise in Popularity of Healthy Functional Beverages

Baby Boom Opens New Window of Opportunity for Functional Foods &

Drinks for Kid?s Health

Rise in Demand for Products that Promote Gut and Digestive Health

Dietary Supplements Usage Continues to Grow

EXHIBIT 23: US Dietary Supplements Market Breakdown by Product

(in %) for 2020

Wide Range of Product Availability with Research-Supported

Effectiveness Drive Demand for Supplements

Self-Medication and Preventive Healthcare Trends Lend Traction

to Market Growth

Nutraceutical Solutions for Joint Health: Addressing a Major

Health Concern

Self-Treatment of Joint Pain to Drive US Glucosamine

Supplements Market

Noteworthy Trends in the US Nutraceuticals and Dietary

Supplements Market

Aging Population: A Prime Target for Nutraceutical Companies

EXHIBIT 24: US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 &

2050

EXHIBIT 25: North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by

Age Group: 1975-2050

Women: A Crucial Customer Base

Distribution Channels

CANADA

Health & Wellness Trend Drives Functional Foods Market

Advancements in Food and Nutrition Technologies Sustain Growth

in the Nutraceuticals Market

Functional Foods & Beverages Witness Steady Rise in Demand

JAPAN

Japan: A Promising Market for Health & Wellness Foods

Aging Population: A Prime Target for Dietary Supplements &

Functional Foods Markets

EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050

CHINA

Focus on Preventive Health amidst Changing Lifestyles Drive

Robust Market Demand

Green & Natural Products and Providing Holistic Healthcare

Propel Market

Rising Emphasis on Healthy Living Fuels Demand for Functional

Foods

Functional Beverages Market: Bright Future on Cards

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market: Overview

EUROPE

Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boosts Growth Prospects

European Nutraceuticals Market: Health Awareness Fuels Market

Prospects

Functional Drinks with Herbal Extracts Hold Strong Potential

Demand for Yogurt Drinks on Rise

Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth

EXHIBIT 27: European Population By Age Group: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Age Groups for 2020 & 2040

FRANCE

France Exhibits High Appetite for Nutraceuticals

Functional Foods & Beverages Find Increased Demand among French

Consumers

GERMANY

Rising Need to Support General Health and Well-Being Drives

Steady Growth in Nutraceuticals Market

Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Demand for

Functional Foods

EXHIBIT 28: Market Share of Leading Functional Drink Companies

in Germany (2019)

