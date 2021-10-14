Global Nutraceuticals Market to Reach $441.7 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutraceuticals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436885/?utm_source=GNW
A nutraceutical can also be defined as a food that impacts positively on an individual`s health, physical performance or state of mind, in addition to its nutrition content. Thus a nutraceutical is a product with a functional ingredient that provides specific nutritional benefit. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutraceuticals estimated at US$278.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$441.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Functional Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$217.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Functional Beverages segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.2% share of the global Nutraceuticals market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $104.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $52.5 Billion by 2026
The Nutraceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$52.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$56.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Nutraceuticals are garnering immense attention in recent years due to various trends including changing lifestyles, burgeoning middle-class segment across emerging economies, transforming dietary habits, aging population, and increased life expectancy. In addition, the focus of R&D based pharmaceutical sector on expensive specialty drugs is increasing the burden on the healthcare system as well as resulting in higher out-of-pocket costs for drugs driving the focus on prevention than intervention. The self-care trend across the world is driving strong demand for nutraceuticals including superfoods, food and dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and functional foods & beverages. Given the hectic lifestyles and the lack of time for consumption of the required nutrients through regular diet, the need for replenishing such essential nutrients is increasing. In this context, nutraceuticals are emerging to be the solution for meeting this requirement. Nutraceuticals are considered to be the vital link between health and food.
The market is also experiencing strong demand for personalized approaches to wellness that is driving product innovation in the areas of weight management, sports nutrition, and healthy snacking. Other noteworthy trends benefiting market prospects in the near term include emergence of clean labeling as a new norm owing to increasing focus of consumers on ingredient list on the product; innovative delivery technologies such as microencapsulation, which protects the product from adverse conditions such as light and air; steady proliferation of advanced dietary supplement technologies in their nanoparticle and nanodispersion versions; and the rising role of pharmaceutical players, with leading companies maintaining stake in functional food & beverage and dietary supplement brands aligning with their healthcare-consumer interests.
Dietary Supplements Segment to Reach $74.8 Billion by 2026
Dietary supplements are consumed for many reasons, including nutrition enhancement, to fill the deficit for nutrients missing in the regular diet, to improve resistance against diseases, and to enhance the energy and performance levels. In general, dietary supplements are used to maintain good health and ensure overall well-being. The market is mainly driven by scientific evidences proving supplements to be rich in certain nutrients with a reduced risk of particular diseases. Consumers find dietary supplements as alternatives to conventional medical therapies. In the global Dietary Supplements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$41.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured)
- Abbott Nutrition
- Amway Corporation
- ARKOPHARMA Laboratories
- BASF SE
- Bayer Healthcare AG
- CytoSport, Inc.
- Danone SA
- Glanbia Nutritionals Limited
- Glanbia Plc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Herbalife International, Inc.
- Kirkman Group, Inc.
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Natrol, LLC
- Natural Products, Inc.
- Nestlé S.A.
- Nutraceutical Corporation
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Pharmavite® LLC
- Red Bull GmbH
- Rockstar Inc.
- Seven Seas Ltd.
- Suntory Holdings Limited
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- The Nature`s Bounty Co.
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436885/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health
and Wellness Products
Pandemic Sends Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of
Opportunity
An Introduction to Nutraceuticals
Dietary Supplements
Functional Foods and Beverages
Nutraceuticals: Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements for
Active, Aging, and Connected Consumers
Global Nutraceuticals Market: Fast Facts
Developed Regions Dominate Nutraceutical Sales
Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Competition
Pharmaceutical and Food Companies Play a Growing Role in
Nutraceutical Market
Pharma Companies Strive for Success in the Nutrition Business
Insight into Nutraceuticals Manufacturing Trends across the World
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Notable Trends Transforming the Global Nutraceuticals Market
Growing Focus on Healthy Lifestyles Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic
Drives Focus onto Functional Foods
Key Health Benefits of Functional Foods
Natural Attribute of Functional Foods Drives their Popularity
over Dietary Supplements
Growing Focus on Health & Fitness Drives Demand for Functional
Sports Energy Drinks
EXHIBIT 2: Global Functional Beverages Market Breakdown (in %)
by Type: 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Worldwide
(in Thousands): 2009-2019
Growing Consumer Emphasis on Combating Various Diet-Related
Health Issues Drives Demand for Dietary Supplements
Innovation Blurs the Line Between Supplements and Foods
Supplementing Vitamins and Minerals Deficiencies to Fuel Market
Demand
Market Benefits from the Rising Awareness about Advantages of
Supplements in Enhancing Health and Wellbeing
Sports Nutrition Supplements Gain Immense Popularity
Social Media?s Impact on Fitness and Healthy Lifestyles Drives
Consumers Towards Supplementation
Personalization and E-Commerce Trend Gain Prominence in the
Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market
Emergence of Nutritional Psychiatry Signal Opportunities for
Mineral Supplements
Ineffectiveness of Antibiotics Shifts Consumer Attention to
Dietary Supplements
Minerals Continue to Gain Significance in Nutraceuticals Market
Rising Uptake of Amino Acid-Based Dietary Supplements
Noteworthy Trends in Dietary Supplements
Regulatory Overview
Probiotics: A Step in the Right Direction towards Better
Nutraceuticals
Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
Probiotic Supplements Poised for High Gains
EXHIBIT 4: Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by
Ingredients (in %): 2020
Prebiotics: An Important Ingredient Promoting Gut Health, Brain
Health, and Immunity
Growing Role of Prebiotic Ingredients in Functional Foods
Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities
in the Post-COVID-19 World
Personalization and Semi-Personalization of Nutrition and
Supplements: The Next Big Thing in Nutraceuticals
Rising Cognitive, Mobility, and Cardiovascular or
Gastrointestinal Health Needs of Expanding Aging Population:
A Weighty Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 5: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 6: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive
Function in Older People
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances
Consumer Spending on Nutraceuticals
Role of Nutraceuticals in Cholesterol Control
EXHIBIT 7: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 8: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Percentage Breakdown
by Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and
Others
Rising Diabetes Prevalence Drives Demand for Nutraceuticals
EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
Popular Functional Foods with Bioactive Compounds for Diabetics
Increasing Cancer Incidence: Focus on Functional Foods
EXHIBIT 10: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for
Preventive Medication Lends Traction to Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 12: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for
2019
EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the
US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
Omega-3 and Other Marine Bioactive Molecules Drive Demand for
Marine Nutraceuticals
Major Marine Bioactive Molecules: Brief Details of Sources,
Applications and Health Benefits
Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in
Supplements and Functional Foods
EXHIBIT 14: Global Omega-3 Fatty Acids Ingredients Market
Breakdown of Value Sales by Application (2020)
Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: Most Effective Functional Food for
Heart Health
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements
in Weight Management Augurs Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 15: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
EXHIBIT 16: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In
US$) due to Obesity by Country
Key Nutraceuticals for Weight Management
Medicinal Mushrooms Gain Foothold in Nutraceutical Applications
Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability of
Nutraceuticals
Growing Role of Nutraceutical Spices
Nutraceuticals Make Inroads into the Beauty Products Market
Focus of Women on Healthy Living Benefits Market Expansion
Women Emerge as Major Consumers of Dietary Supplements
Millennials? Focus on Health, Fitness, Nutrition, and
Convenience Drive Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals
EXHIBIT 17: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
EXHIBIT 18: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total
Population in Select Countries: 2019
Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics
Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision Related Concerns Underline
Significance of Eye Health Nutraceuticals
Rise of Skincare Nutraceuticals
Nutraceutical Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth
Hyper-Functional Beverages
Evidence-based Nutraceuticals
Artificial Intelligence Influences Nutraceuticals Market
Nutraceuticals to Develop as Science-driven Industry
Manufacturers Innovate on Delivery Formats to Attract New
Consumers
Digital Marketing Opens up New Avenues of Growth for Market
Participants
E-Commerce Emerges as a Key Distribution Channel for
Nutraceuticals
Macro Factors and Demographic Trends Present Growth Opportunities
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 19: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 20: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 21: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 22: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
Issues Confronting the Nutraceuticals Market
Product Safety Issues
Non-Uniform Regulatory Environment
Poor Awareness Pertaining to Impact of Nutrition on Health
Higher Product Costs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Functional Foods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Functional Foods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Foods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Functional
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Functional Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Supermarkets /
Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Supermarkets / Hypermarkets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Supermarkets /
Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Convenience
Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet
Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health and Wellness in the
US to Benefit Market
COVID-19 Drives Demand for Snacks, Focus on Healthy Eating Rises
Restaurants and Brands Focus on Innovation to Remain Relevant
during Pandemic
Nutraceuticals Market Benefits from the Growing Awareness about
Health and Wellness
Functional Foods Market Benefits from Aging Population &
Growing Focus on Health & Wellness
Rise in Popularity of Healthy Functional Beverages
Baby Boom Opens New Window of Opportunity for Functional Foods &
Drinks for Kid?s Health
Rise in Demand for Products that Promote Gut and Digestive Health
Dietary Supplements Usage Continues to Grow
EXHIBIT 23: US Dietary Supplements Market Breakdown by Product
(in %) for 2020
Wide Range of Product Availability with Research-Supported
Effectiveness Drive Demand for Supplements
Self-Medication and Preventive Healthcare Trends Lend Traction
to Market Growth
Nutraceutical Solutions for Joint Health: Addressing a Major
Health Concern
Self-Treatment of Joint Pain to Drive US Glucosamine
Supplements Market
Noteworthy Trends in the US Nutraceuticals and Dietary
Supplements Market
Aging Population: A Prime Target for Nutraceutical Companies
EXHIBIT 24: US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 &
2050
EXHIBIT 25: North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by
Age Group: 1975-2050
Women: A Crucial Customer Base
Distribution Channels
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and
Dietary Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by Product
Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Functional
Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Health & Wellness Trend Drives Functional Foods Market
Advancements in Food and Nutrition Technologies Sustain Growth
in the Nutraceuticals Market
Functional Foods & Beverages Witness Steady Rise in Demand
Market Analytics
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals
by Product Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and
Dietary Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by Product
Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Japan: A Promising Market for Health & Wellness Foods
Aging Population: A Prime Target for Dietary Supplements &
Functional Foods Markets
EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050
Market Analytics
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and
Dietary Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by Product
Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Focus on Preventive Health amidst Changing Lifestyles Drive
Robust Market Demand
Green & Natural Products and Providing Holistic Healthcare
Propel Market
Rising Emphasis on Healthy Living Fuels Demand for Functional
Foods
Functional Beverages Market: Bright Future on Cards
Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market: Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and
Dietary Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by Product
Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness Boosts Growth Prospects
European Nutraceuticals Market: Health Awareness Fuels Market
Prospects
Functional Drinks with Herbal Extracts Hold Strong Potential
Demand for Yogurt Drinks on Rise
Changing Demographics Propel Market Growth
EXHIBIT 27: European Population By Age Group: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Age Groups for 2020 & 2040
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals
by Product Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and
Dietary Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by Product
Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
France Exhibits High Appetite for Nutraceuticals
Functional Foods & Beverages Find Increased Demand among French
Consumers
Market Analytics
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals
by Product Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and
Dietary Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by Product
Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Rising Need to Support General Health and Well-Being Drives
Steady Growth in Nutraceuticals Market
Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Demand for
Functional Foods
EXHIBIT 28: Market Share of Leading Functional Drink Companies
in Germany (2019)
Market Analytics
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals
by Product Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and
Dietary Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by Product
Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and
Dietary Supplements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by Product
Type - Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary
Supplements Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nutraceuticals by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436885/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________