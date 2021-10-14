Evaxion Biotech Wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Recognizes achievements in AI-enabled drug discovery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today it has been awarded this year's Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the artificial intelligence-enabled drug discovery industry by global research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes Evaxion's pioneering spirit towards cutting-edge technology and data-driven decision-making.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan and I am very proud of the hard work and commitment of the whole Evaxion team in advancing our vision for better global health. We believe that through our deep understanding of the immune system and our AI-capabilities, we can redefine the discovery and development of immunotherapies and impact the lives of patients."

Frost & Sullivan analysts highlighted how Evaxion's proprietary AI-immunology platforms, PIONEER™, EDEN™, and RAVEN™, translate data helping to create a deeper understanding of the human immune system to rapidly design novel immunotherapies more efficiently.

Darrell Huntsman, CEO of Frost & Sullivan, said: "We identify companies that consistently develop growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future, and thus more effectively address new challenges and opportunities. Evaxion sets an impressive benchmark to follow in the AI-enabled drug discovery space and will continue to push boundaries in the years to come, and we are pleased to recognize the company for its valuable achievements."

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.

