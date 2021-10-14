Windtree Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Istaroxime for the Treatment of Acute Heart Failure and the Upcoming Data in Early Cardiogenic Shock

WARRINGTON, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 8:00 am Eastern Time it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on istaroxime for the treatment of acute heart failure and the upcoming data in early cardiogenic shock.



The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL John Teerlink, M.D., University of California-San Francisco, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with acute heart failure and the potential role for istaroxime, the company’s product candidate, a first-in-class, dual action, agent in clinical development for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF).

Windtree's management team will also discuss the clinical development program for istaroxime, which has been studied in two Phase 2 clinical trials to date. Additionally, Windtree will discuss its development program for istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock, which is currently in a Phase 2 study with targeted completion in Q4 2021.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

Dr. John R. Teerlink, F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A., F.E.S.C., F.H.F.A., F.H.F.S.A., F.R.C.P.(UK) is Director of Heart Failure and of the Echocardiography Laboratory at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center in San Francisco, California. He is actively involved in the design and execution of many acute and chronic heart failure clinical trials, serving on endpoint, data safety monitoring, and steering committees for numerous international studies investigating a variety of new therapies. He serves as a consultant on clinical development programs in multiple areas of cardiology, as well as in cardiovascular safety for non-cardiovascular indications. Dr. Teerlink completed a four-year term as a permanent member of the FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee, and frequently serves as an ad hoc member of multiple other FDA advisory committees and panels for medical devices, diagnostics, biologics, and drugs. He is a member of the joint FDA/Duke University Standardized Data Collection for Cardiovascular Clinical Trials Initiative to develop standardized definitions for cardiovascular endpoints. Dr. Teerlink is an active member of the Heart Failure Society of America, serving on many committees including the Membership, Scientific Program, Corporate Affairs, Development, Lifetime Achievement Award and Guideline Committees, and currently serves as Secretary and on the Board of Directors and the Executive Council. He also currently serves on the Acute Heart Failure Committee of the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure Association and has served on the National Committee on Heart Failure and Transplantation of the American Heart Association. He is a founding and charter member of the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, where he performed a year of research in the laboratory of Drs. Janice and Marc Pfeffer, and completed an internal medicine residency at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). He continued his basic science training through a post-doctoral research fellowship at Hoffman-LaRoche in Basel, Switzerland with Drs. Martine and Jean-Paul Clozel. Dr. Teerlink completed his cardiovascular medicine fellowship and a Howard Hughes post-doctoral research fellowship at UCSF, subsequently joining the faculty, where he currently is a Professor of Clinical Medicine.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree’s heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on developing AEROSURF®, a drug-device combination, to deliver its synthetic KL4 surfactant non-invasively to premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF® to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK. Windtree is also evaluating KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients. Also in Windtree’s portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.

